In a recent TV re-election campaign ad, Mayor Steve Allender said that now is not the time for a "radical change."
Facing off with Mayoral Candidate Natalie Stites Means on Thursday, he elaborated on that message.
"We have accomplished a great deal the last four years. We are on a path. A radical change would be to stop on that path and change directions," Allender said.
"From reading Natalie's platform," he continued, "I'm not sure that we have all that much in common. So, an abrupt change here would be a radical change."
In responding to questions from residents who gathered for the public forum held Thursday at Western Dakota Technical Institute, Allender and Means shed light on what little they do have in common — and what sets them apart.
One issue on which both candidates appeared to agree was the necessity of the OneHeart campus location in the downtown. Neither said that they believed the proposed homeless resource center, the development of which the city is supporting with $5 million in Vision funds, poses a threat to neighboring commercial entities.
"(The location) recognizes that downtown is a gathering place for many of the clients that they need to serve and reach," Means said.
Both candidates also voiced their support of Ellsworth Air Force Base's selection as the first in the nation to receive the new B-21 bomber and said that careful infrastructure planning would be necessary to accommodate for the growth it could bring.
Where they differed was on their views of the role of local government in improving race relations. Allender cautioned against putting too much stock in government's ability to get the job done, while Means advocated for funding a more robust Rapid City Human Relations Commission, which went on hold last fall.
"I'm committed to working with the agencies from the community to seek to solve racial problems within this community. Those groups are far more successful and will have greater success in the future than any temporary politician could ever have," Allender said.
The candidates also had difficulty reconciling their views on community policing. Although Means spoke positively of the Rapid City Police Department's Quality of Life Unit, which seeks to connect those with mental illness and drug addiction to resources that can help them, she opined that police officers should not be burdened with the responsibility of social work.
"Law enforcement is a different animal than those fields of mental health," Means said. "We need to have our priorities straight and evaluate the effectiveness of our city-funded programs."
Allender disagreed, saying that such work made up half of his former job as a police officer and police chief.
Prior to the mayoral forum, candidates for city council seats in all five wards met with their constituents for lax, moderated meetings. Tables were set up for each ward in the WDTI event hall where those in attendance could meet with the candidates.
Infrastructure was among the most common concerns raised throughout the evening. Multiple residents stated that roads in their wards have long suffered from disrepair, and others were wary of the traffic issues Rapid City's continual population growth could pose.
Two forums are planned before the June 4 municipal election, the next of which will be hosted by the West Boulevard Neighborhood Association at 1011 11th Street on May 21 at 7 p.m.
The final forum will take place on May 28 at the Racing Magpie beginning at 6 p.m.
Early voting is set to begin on Monday, May 20.