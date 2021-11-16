Mayor's committee makes proposals for $20 million land swap

One year after the Rapid City Council approved the resolution related to the Indian Boarding School lands, members of the mayor’s committee presented two options Monday night to resolve the status of three parcels of land.

Both options include funds from the city as well as city property that would have a total value of $20 million.

The council approved a resolution 9-1 at its Nov. 16, 2020, meeting that stated the city would work with the Native American community and Rapid City Indian Boarding School Lands project to draft a plan that entails land exchanges and financial investments equal to the value of the parcels, which is $20 million.

It also addressed the history of three parcels of land that could revert to the Department of the Interior if they’re found to be in non-compliance with a 1948 act stating their use, according to those who crafted the initial resolution.

The resolution also formed the mayor’s committee, which was composed of Mayor Steve Allender, Interim Community Development Director Vicki Fisher, state Rep. Mike Derby, Tatewin Means, Cante Heart and Valeriah Big Eagle.

Means said the first proposal calls for $18 million from the Vision Fund and the transfer of ownership of LaCroix Links and College Park, which are both owned by the city. The money and land would be for a community development corporation and an Indigenous community center. The corporation would run four apartment complexes that would help the center be self-sustaining.

The money would be used for the development, surveys and construction of the community center and the first apartment building for the corporation.

“College Park would be a very viable possibility for the community center because of its location on the north side of Rapid,” Means said.

The other proposed option called for less funding and more property that includes LaCroix Links, the north Seventh Street property, Promise Road property, College Park, two parcels near the airport, the Cambell Street soccer area, the east side snow removal parcel, the Farmer’s Market parcel and Journey Museum land and surrounding parcels.

Means said the Journey Museum land would include a lease for the museum to remain in operation.

“We worked with the Community Development office on these various parcels, the viability of how they would be for the community center or apartment complexes,” she said.

The council did not discuss the proposals on Monday night. Allender recommended not discussing the merits of the project because of the Vision Fund process that’s currently underway.

After the meeting, Means said they’re leaving it up to the city to find an acceptable solution.

“We’re giving them options, we’re paving the way forward for them to consider, and now it’s time for them to take a look at everything and make that determination on how to resolve these land parcels,” she said.

She said it’s been a decades-long effort and that it’s a “tremendous feeling” to be that much closer to providing a space like the center in the community.

“It may not move as fast as our community wants because we’ve been waiting for so long, but it’s still a step forward,” she said. “We have to hold on to that hope that a resolution can be found and we can move forward in a good way.”

During the meeting, Allender proclaimed this week as National Hunger and Homelessness Awareness Week. The council also rejected the bid for the street light maintenance contract, which was opened on Nov. 9.

Public Works Director Dale Tech said the city received one bid from someone the city hasn’t done business with before. The item will be rebid at a later date.

The council also approved the final mid-year Community Development Grant Funding recommendation, which is a recommendation to allocate $347,000 to CommonBond Communities for a mixed-income 42-unit apartment building. The council approved the item 7-2 with Council members Jason Salamun and Ron Weifenbach voting no.

Contact Siandhara Bonnet at siandhara.bonnet@rapidcityjournal.com

