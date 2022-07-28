McDonald's returns to Box Elder after 17-year absence

McDonald’s is returning to Box Elder.

Mounds of dirt and construction equipment across from Love’s in Box Elder, at the corner of Liberty Boulevard and Reagan Avenue, will eventually transform into a McDonald’s restaurant, with a projected opening in November.

Wendy Walla, a second-generation owner and operator of four McDonald’s restaurants in Rapid City, sees a full-circle moment with the opening of a Box Elder location. Her father was the previous owner of her restaurants, which, up until the early 2000s, included a Box Elder location.

Walla was the store manager at the Box Elder location in the late 90s, before it closed down due to complications with the Ellsworth Air Force Base flight path. The store relocated in 2005 to Elk Vale Road and Cheyenne Boulevard in Rapid City.

Now, she’s returning to Box Elder as an owner.

“I’m excited to be part of Box Elder again,” Walla said.

Walla has owned the piece of property with her father and brother for several years, purchased as an investment with no clear intention. Every year since they bought it, Walla said they’ve met with the Box Elder city planner, talking through possible plans for the city — including plans for a McDonald’s. Every year, for various reason, the timing wasn't right.

Last year, when news of the incoming B-21 bombers at Ellsworth began generating buzz, they revisited the idea with the city. The time was finally right, she said.

“McDonald’s was starting to build restaurants again,” Walla said. “We brought it to them, and they came out and looked at the site, and we agreed it was a good location.”

The Love’s next door, combined with the coming growth of the city, made a good fit.

The city approved a grading permit for the site in late May, with a building permit in the works. The plans have been approved, and signage and equipment have been ordered, Walla said. The project, like so many others, has experienced delays with supply chain issues. The November date is tentative, but Walla is hopeful the project will remain on track.

One technicality left to be remedied: the billboard along eastbound Interstate 90, just before Exit 61, stating that the next McDonald’s isn’t for 205 miles.

Walla said the contract for the billboard is normally two years — when she renewed at the beginning of the year, she only did it for one year, not realizing the contract went through February. What they’ll do, she said, is change the paper to reflect advertising for the new store.

MAC Construction will be building the restaurant — the same company that has handled the construction for all of their McDonald’s restaurants, Walla said.

The project is in very early stages, but inquiring minds can track its progress on a website that will include construction updates, photos and information about hiring and a grand opening at rcmcd.com.

“It’s a growing, happening place,” Walla said of Box Elder, “and we want to be a part of that.”