It could be described as the biggest jigsaw puzzle in Rapid City.
And today, the public will get to see how that puzzle — the historic McGillycuddy house — is coming along. The 19th century building, which has been undergoing rehabilitation to restore it to its original glory, will be open for the first time from 11 a.m. to 3 p.m. at 727 South St.
“What we really hope to do is to be able to show people something about the process, the research that has gone into determining what it was,” said Fred Thurston, a semi-retired architect and member of the Historic Rapid City board of directors.
The Victorian Stick Style house was built in 1887, according to a news release, and served as the residence for Valentine and Fanny McGillycuddy until 1898. Before moving to California after Fanny's death in that year, Valentine established himself as a major figure in the Rapid City area. He was the city's mayor for a time as well as a businessman, an Army doctor, an Indian agent and dean at the School of Mines.
According to information from the Rapid City Library, McGillycuddy was a friend of Crazy Horse and treated him while the Native American leader was dying at Fort Robinson, and was the first white man to climb Harney Peak, now known as Black Elk Peak. About a year after his death in 1939, McGillycuddy's ashes were placed at Harney Peak with the inscription “Wasicu Wakan,” or “Holy White Man,” on the mortar.
Over the years, the McGillycuddy house went through major changes, including the removal of the second story, the basement becoming a garage, and the removal of the front entrance that was framed by sandstone.
However, through donations and volunteer efforts from the community and beyond, the house is being restored. While not completed yet, the restoration is far enough along for the public to safely view it.
One of the biggest pieces of the restoration puzzle came early in the process in the form of a piece of wood, Thurston said. The piece of wood was part of the house's exterior window trim and from that was gleaned the color of the windows and siding, as well as other aspects.
Jean Kessloff, president of Historic Rapid City who praised the board's efforts in the restoration process, said pieces of the house's original stained glass window were found when Quality Services was doing free excavation work. Additionally, copies of vintage photographs of the house were donated by a person in Minnesota who said he found the originals in an old photo album at a garage sale, and pieces of the house's original molding were found there.
Thurston said the goal is for the house to be completed within two years.
Today's event also will have free food and refreshments, photo displays and re-enactors. Valentine and Fanny McGillycuddy will be portrayed on Saturday by Les and Jan Nuckles of Custer. Les said he has been portraying Valentine since 2015, a process that has included reading books on the man and meeting his family members, as well as plans to do a thesis on McGillycuddy for his Master's degree through Missouri State University.
Nuckles has been impressed with McGillycuddy's accomplishments, especially in the shadow of better-known contemporaries such as Wild Bill Hickok and Calamity Jane.
“He was ahead of his time in so many different areas,” Nuckles said. “I tell people now he's probably the most famous person in the Black Hills that you've never heard of.”