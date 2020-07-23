McGregor announces candidacy for Pennington County Commission

“I am running for the County Commission because I strongly believe in public service and want to do my part to keep our county government accessible and relevant. With my experience in the Auditor’s Office, I have the know how needed for the job.” McGregor said in a news release. “Second to the school tax levy, county government is the biggest driver of property taxes. Just because you may have taxable property does not necessarily mean you have the money to pay the taxes on that property. The Board of Commissioners need to keep that in mind when they vote to spend our tax dollars.”