McGregor announces candidacy for Pennington County Commission

Rapid City native and former Deputy Pennington County Auditor Karen McGregor is on the Nov. 3 ballot as the Democratic candidate for Pennington County Commission District 4, which includes much of eastern Pennington County and a portion of Rapid Valley.
“I am running for the County Commission because I strongly believe in public service and want to do my part to keep our county government accessible and relevant. With my experience in the Auditor’s Office, I have the know how needed for the job.” McGregor said in a news release. “Second to the school tax levy, county government is the biggest driver of property taxes. Just because you may have taxable property does not necessarily mean you have the money to pay the taxes on that property. The Board of Commissioners need to keep that in mind when they vote to spend our tax dollars.”
McGregor said her priorities would be budget management, roads and bridges, making sure law enforcement fulfills the true needs of the public and working with fellow commissioners to equalize property values in Pennington County.
McGregor served as a Deputy Pennington County Auditor for more than 15 years. During that time, she regularly served as the recording secretary, keeping the minutes of Commission meetings.
“I’ve listened to discussions about planning and zoning issues, ordinances, tax assessments, roads, bridges and the county budget. Because of my extensive experience with Pennington County government, I will be an effective commissioner from my first day on the job,” McGregor said.
McGregor served one term on the Rapid City Board of Education in the 1990s. She now serves as President of the Canyon Lake Activity Center Board of Directors, Trustee for the Ranch at Black Gap Road District and Co-Chair of a non-partisan women’s organization, Democracy in Action.
