Karen McGregor has launched her campaign to represent District 30, which includes Custer and Fall River counties and most of southern Pennington County, in the state House of Representatives.
“I am running to offer the voters in District 30 a choice that more accurately represents their broader range of views on public issues,” she said. “I am not running to promote any particular ideology or special interest. I will work with anyone who offers a good idea.”
McGregor, a Democrat, retired in 2017 from the Pennington County Auditor’s Office. In the 1990s, she served a term on the Rapid City School Board and was a member of the Black Hills Playhouse Board of Directors. She now sits on the board of the Canyon Lake Activity Center and is a trustee for the Ranch at Black Gap Road District.
She was born and raised in the Black Hills and now lives with her husband, Scott, south of Rapid City.