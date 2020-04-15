McGregor seeks seat on West Dakota Water Development District Board

× Loading&hellp; {{title}} {{start_at_rate}} {{format_dollars}} {{start_price}} {{format_cents}} {{term}} {{promotional_format_dollars}}{{promotional_price}}{{promotional_format_cents}} {{term}}

Rapid City attorney Scott McGregor has announced his candidacy for the Board of the West Dakota Water Development District.

McGregor will run for a board seat from District 4 at the primary election on June 2. District 4 includes parts of Rapid Valley and a large part of Pennington County east of Rapid City from South Dakota Highway 79 to the Cheyenne River at Wasta.

McGregor served as the State Water Plan coordinator in the administration of former Gov. Richard F. Kneip and director of Gov. Harvey Wollman’s Office of Water Policy. As Water Plan coordinator, McGregor worked to bring together the water resource interests of the state departments of natural resources, agriculture, environmental protection, game, fish & parks, and economic development. McGregor also served as the acting executive director of the South Dakota Water Congress.

Since 1983, McGregor has practiced law in Rapid City, including two and half years as a Pennington County Deputy States Attorney. He currently serves as an Assistant Federal Public Defender handling criminal appeals in the United States Court of Appeals for the Eighth Circuit in St. Paul and St. Louis. Taking a break from his law practice, McGregor was also South Dakota’s Deputy State Treasurer from 2000 to 2002. His responsibilities included overseeing the state’s unclaimed property program.