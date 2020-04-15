McGregor seeks seat on West Dakota Water Development District Board

Rapid City attorney Scott McGregor has announced his candidacy for the Board of the West Dakota Water Development District.
McGregor will run for a board seat from District 4 at the primary election on June 2. District 4 includes parts of Rapid Valley and a large part of Pennington County east of Rapid City from South Dakota Highway 79 to the Cheyenne River at Wasta.
McGregor served as the State Water Plan coordinator in the administration of former Gov. Richard F. Kneip and director of Gov. Harvey Wollman’s Office of Water Policy. As Water Plan coordinator, McGregor worked to bring together the water resource interests of the state departments of natural resources, agriculture, environmental protection, game, fish & parks, and economic development. McGregor also served as the acting executive director of the South Dakota Water Congress.
Since 1983, McGregor has practiced law in Rapid City, including two and half years as a Pennington County Deputy States Attorney. He currently serves as an Assistant Federal Public Defender handling criminal appeals in the United States Court of Appeals for the Eighth Circuit in St. Paul and St. Louis. Taking a break from his law practice, McGregor was also South Dakota’s Deputy State Treasurer from 2000 to 2002. His responsibilities included overseeing the state’s unclaimed property program.
McGregor said he decided to run for a seat on the West Dakota board to help bring the agency back in line with its statutory responsibilities for promoting wise use of water resources in Pennington County.
“Board members need to stop picking fights with Pennington County and Rapid City,” McGregor said. “The Board should not be engaged in representing the interests of private individuals,” McGregor added, referring to a move by some members in the past to help pay the legal fees of a person in a septic-system drainage dispute with Pennington County.
“The responsibilities of the West Dakota Water Development District are critical to the protection and wise use of our water resources,” McGregor said. “At the same time they are limited as dictated by state law.”
“The Board needs to keep its focus where it belongs,” McGregor added. “In the last two years the Board has made positive efforts getting back on track. I’d like to help with that continuing effort and fulfilling the future responsibilities of the District,” McGregor said.
“Water resources are the very lifeblood of our society,” McGregor said. “We need to make certain they are always flowing, clean and available.”
Get local news delivered to your inbox!
Subscribe to our Daily Headlines newsletter.