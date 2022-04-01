McIntyre announces candidacy for District 33

Janette McIntyre is running for a state House seat in District 33.

McIntyre said she's a conservative who wants to follow in the footsteps of Rep. Taffy Howard (R-Rapid City), who is vacating her seat to run for the federal delegation House seat.

She faces incumbent Phil Jensen (R-Rapid City), Curt Massie, Dean Aurand and Democrat Vince Vidal for the seat.

She said it's an opportunity to represent the voters of District 33 with a sincere effort and commitment to working for the voters.

"Lowering taxes and returning money to the taxpayers – not raising their taxes and spending more is a primary goal and my reason to run for office at this time,” she said in the release.

McIntyre was born and raised in Rapid City. She attended Jefferson Elementary, South Middle and Rapid City Central High schools, and South Dakota Mines.

She is currently a closing associate for Pennington Title, and was previously executive vice president of the Black Hills Home Builders Association for more than 10 years. She served as the Black Hills Electric Cooperative director for over 10 years and as a cocktail pianist and training and development manager for 12 years with Carnival Cruise Line.

“I am a conservative in not only my positions and campaign promises but my commitment to the voters is also to vote that way,” she said.

You must be logged in to react.

Click any reaction to login. Love 0 Funny 0 Wow 0 Sad 1 Angry 0