McLaughin mayor says town had no choice but to disconnect family's utilities

Schott said White Mountain and others in town aren’t just struggling because of COVID-19 but have failed to pay their bills in the past.

“I feel sorry for them, but they have to go out and work and do something,” he said.

Schott says at age 86 he still has to work every day so he can pay his own bills. He said he used to own an auto repair shop that employed local workers. Now he cleans an elderly home, sells tires, mows lawns in the summer and plows snow in the winter. Schott says he sometimes gives away tires to those who can’t afford them and plows driveways for free.

Safety concerns

White Mountain said his family tries to save money by turning the lights off when they don't need to be on and limiting how often they use the washer and dryer. He and his wife are also creating a website to improve their sales and make more money. White Mountain said the few jobs in town are already filled, that he’d have to travel to find a better or second income.

It's hard to pay the bills since artists don’t earn a regular or predictable paycheck, White Mountain said. He said the tribe provides assistance during the winter, but the checks sometimes arrive late.