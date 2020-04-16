MDU donates $500,000 for pandemic response efforts

× Help support our COVID-19 coverage We're providing access to COVID-19 articles for free. Please help support our work by subscribing or signing up for an account. Already a subscriber? Log in. Log in Sign up Become a Member

MDU Resources Group, Inc. announced Wednesday a donation of $500,000 to organizations to support coronavirus relief efforts, including $14,000 to charities in South Dakota.

According to a release from the Bismarck, N.D.-based utility, the donation comes from the MDU Resources Foundation, which is funded by stockholder monies and is in addition to the $2.2 million the MDU Resources Foundation has committed to charitable organizations this year.

MDU Resources Group companies in South Dakota include Jebro Inc., Knife River Corporation, Montana-Dakota Utilities Co., Sweetman Construction and WBI Energy.

Organizations receiving coronavirus relief funds from MDU Resources in South Dakota include:

• Cornerstone Rescue Mission in Rapid City.

• Feeding South Dakota in Sioux Falls.

• Lemmon Food Pantry.

• Mobridge Ministerial Association.

• Spearfish Nutrition Site (Ponderosa Apts., Inc.).

MDU Resources President and CEO David L. Goodin said the health and safety of MDU Resources’ employees, customers and the public is always the company’s top priority.