MDU donates $500,000 for pandemic response efforts

MDU Resources Group, Inc. announced Wednesday a donation of $500,000 to organizations to support coronavirus relief efforts, including $14,000 to charities in South Dakota.
According to a release from the Bismarck, N.D.-based utility, the donation comes from the MDU Resources Foundation, which is funded by stockholder monies and is in addition to the $2.2 million the MDU Resources Foundation has committed to charitable organizations this year.
MDU Resources Group companies in South Dakota include Jebro Inc., Knife River Corporation, Montana-Dakota Utilities Co., Sweetman Construction and WBI Energy.
Organizations receiving coronavirus relief funds from MDU Resources in South Dakota include:
• Cornerstone Rescue Mission in Rapid City.
• Feeding South Dakota in Sioux Falls.
• Lemmon Food Pantry.
• Mobridge Ministerial Association.
• Spearfish Nutrition Site (Ponderosa Apts., Inc.).
MDU Resources President and CEO David L. Goodin said the health and safety of MDU Resources’ employees, customers and the public is always the company’s top priority.
“We know it will take some time for our country to recover from this adversity, and we want to do our part to help,” Goodin said. “In addition to monetary support from our corporation, our employees are dedicated to ensuring we continue to serve our customers with the electricity, natural gas and energy and transportation infrastructure that are essential for daily life.”
In addition to the $500,000 donation, the MDU Resources Foundation is accelerating 2020 grant payments that were previously identified for organizations such as food banks, shelters and elderly support.
“Our employees are proud of the essential services they provide and of our company’s support of our communities and the people who live in them,” Goodin said.
