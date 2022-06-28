Meade County Commission denies section line move for GF&P gun range

A proposed South Dakota Game, Fish and Parks shooting range in Meade County hit another roadblock Tuesday after the county's Board of Commissioners unanimously denied relocating a section line near the property.

The denial ended up being based on a legal interpretation from Meade County Deputy State's Attorney Kenneth Chleborad after GF&P submitted a modified design for the section line relocation after the legal notice for the public hearing was published featuring a different map.

"The petition is for this particular plat (as originally presented). We can certainly discuss the other but you cannot take action on it," Chleborad said.

Officials with GF&P attended Tuesday's meeting and presented an alternative section line plat after there were concerns voiced over the original design. The GF&P representatives said the maps for the alternative plan were devised over the previous 24-48 hours prior to the meeting.

"I do not like to be surprised at commission meetings with a whole new plan and not a lot of answers in response," Commissioner Doreen Creed said. "Something that is this controversial on its own, I would recommend that the GF&P go back and get some of these questions answered because I do not believe we have all the information in which to make an educated decision."

The GF&P originally came to the Meade County Commission with the proposed section line relocation in May. Commissioners and members of the public questioned why GF&P took so long to come up with the section line plat, advertise it for the legal notice and then change the design again so close to Tuesday's meeting.

Additional questions arose about the last-minute design change related to encroachment on surrounding property owners, a lack of water engineering and that an environmental study has not yet been published.

Based on the state's attorney's position that GF&P could not change the design without another legal notice, the commissioner's voted 5-0 to deny the petition.

The proposed shooting range in Meade County, just north of the Pennington County line has been embroiled in controversy.

F&P agreed March 3 to purchase 400 acres of ranch land in rural Meade County, approximately 10 miles north of Rapid City to build a 175-bay shooting range. They were seeking $2.5 million from the state's general fund and a $2.5 million authorization to use "other funds" to build the range. The total cost of the range is projected to be $12 million to $14 million.

Secretary Kevin Robling testified March 2 before the State Legislature that GF&P will build the range with or without funding from the state, but development would be scaled down and potentially delayed if the state funding is not approved.

The Meade County land for the GF&P shooting range was first sought by Rapid City businessman Jim Scull, who told the Journal that the realization of building a new range near Rapid City was years in the making.

Scull initiated a purchase agreement for the property and then transferred the agreement to the South Dakota Parks and Wildlife Foundation. The foundation held the deed to the land with the expectation that GF&P would purchase the property by April of this year.

Supporters of the range said it is a needed amenity for West River residents. However, the shooting range met opposition from area ranchers and landowners. Members of the House of Representatives also opposed using the state's general fund for the range, after Robling's testimony that GF&P would build the facility anyway.

Several attempts to use the state's general fund to pay for a portion of the gun range were denied throughout the 2022 legislative session. The funding request was first denied on Jan. 25. The funding bill was resurrected on Feb. 1 and initially passed the State Senate.

When the resurrected bill was heard by the House Appropriations Committee on March 3, it was defeated again. An attempt to "smoke-out" the bill occurred on March 7 before the full House of Representatives did not receive enough votes to proceed.

A last-ditch attempt to secure general funding from the state failed in conference committee on March 11.

