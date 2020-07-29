Meade County Commissioners approve discretionary formula

Proposed resolutions presented were written by commissioners Rod Bradley, who wrote the approved resolution, and Talbot Wieczorek.

“I went through some different scenarios if lots are developed and have some infrastructure by Nov. 1 of one year and then the house is sold any time the next year... there’s that space in there where we’ll be taxing a work in process,” Bradley said. “I think (commissioner) Talbot (Bradley) and I both agree we want to incentivize to get the building up and get on the tax roll.”

He said the resolution that was ultimately approved would allow buildings in progress to not be taxed.

According to the resolution passed, industrial or non-subdivision (5) commercial structures, or if the structure or addition has a value of $30,000 or more; nonresidential agricultural structure, or addition or existing structure, has a value of $10,000 or more; and commercial, industrial or nonresidential agricultural property which increases more than $10,000 in full as a result of reconstruction of renovation of the structure would be subjected to this formula.

Amanda Anglin, executive director for the Sturgis Economic Development Corp, said she hears from the business community that they prefer the 0% tax for five years.