Meade County Commissioners approve discretionary formula

Meade County Commissioners approved a new discretionary formula during its Tuesday meeting.
The new formula will be focused on taxing increased value on structures with calculations for those following construction and for qualified lots, according to the proposal.
The proposal states that “the assessed value to be used for tax purposes of any structure classified pursuant to this Resolution shall, following construction,” be calculated on a 0-0-0-0-0 of increased value model. It also states that the assessed value for tax purposes for qualifying lots in SDCL 10-6-66 and 10-6-67 will be calculated under 0-0-50-100-100.
The change comes following a law signed by Gov. Kristi Noem that went into effect July 1 and states “any structure classified pursuant to this section, shall, following construction, be valued for taxation purposes in the usual manner.”
County commissioners are able to adopt any formula for assessed value for tax purposes. The formula discussion was continued from the July 14 meeting.
Proposed resolutions presented were written by commissioners Rod Bradley, who wrote the approved resolution, and Talbot Wieczorek.
“I went through some different scenarios if lots are developed and have some infrastructure by Nov. 1 of one year and then the house is sold any time the next year... there’s that space in there where we’ll be taxing a work in process,” Bradley said. “I think (commissioner) Talbot (Bradley) and I both agree we want to incentivize to get the building up and get on the tax roll.”
He said the resolution that was ultimately approved would allow buildings in progress to not be taxed.
According to the resolution passed, industrial or non-subdivision (5) commercial structures, or if the structure or addition has a value of $30,000 or more; nonresidential agricultural structure, or addition or existing structure, has a value of $10,000 or more; and commercial, industrial or nonresidential agricultural property which increases more than $10,000 in full as a result of reconstruction of renovation of the structure would be subjected to this formula.
Amanda Anglin, executive director for the Sturgis Economic Development Corp, said she hears from the business community that they prefer the 0% tax for five years.
“That’s a big draw for them when it comes to Meade County,” she said. “We’re all in competition essentially, especially now with what we’re seeing from COVID and people wanting to move to South Dakota. Anything, from my perspective, that can give us an advantage for recruiting a business to Meade County rather than Pennington County or Lawrence County would be very beneficial."
The proposal initially stated the percentages would be under assessed value, but amended to its current standing for better legal understanding.
Commissioner Doreen Creed said she believes the 0-0-0-0-0 model has been an advantage for the county and encouraged that proposal.
The resolution is effective now for properties being assessed beginning Nov. 1 for taxes payable in 2022.
