Meade County denies water pipeline permit application

An application for a right-of-way easement in Meade County that would provide water to residents in Box Elder was unanimously denied Tuesday by the Board of County Commissioners.

The utility installation permit application from the South Dakota Ellsworth Development Authority would have set the route of a proposed 14-mile, 16-inch pipeline, bringing water from the Madison aquifer near Black Hawk to residents of Box Elder who were impacted by well contamination from Ellsworth Air Force Base.

The permit application requested a section line right-of-way utility improvement, to install the waterline in a Meade County right-of-way. Representatives from KTM Design Solutions, Inc. and SDEDA were present to answer questions, as well as several members of the public expressing concerns with the application.

Prominent concerns from both the Board of Commissioners and the public included the uncertainty of the proposed route, how the route would affect landowners and a negative impact on the Black Hawk Water District.

Prior to discussion and public comment, Mike Stetson from KTM Solutions summarized the permit application, and why it was necessary for the pipeline project. He said the proposed route was determined to be the “most direct” from the proposed well site to the air base in Box Elder, and also added ease of maintenance.

The preliminary route was determined after surveying the section line and route, Steson said, and talking to landowners. The application specifically pertained to section lines between Elk Vale Road and Northern Avenue.

The design is 60% complete, according to KTM, saying the next steps were discussions with Meade County and landowners to make any adjustments needed to “get this to work through the section line.”

“And a big example of why we need to do this is because this would be a first utility within this right of way,” Stetson said. “We want to make sure that it's in the best possible spot that it can to account for future roadways and also the best possible routing for the waterway itself.”

The state recently authorized the project’s well location at a meeting in Pierre last week. Commissioners expressed concern that members of the public were not consulted in the decision.

Commissioners also discussed the project’s $30 million price tag, questioning if the funds could be better used. They expressed concern over the location, calling it “terrible,” and suggesting there were spots that would be a “whole lot better.”

The request was also premature, they said, discussing how the proposed route will likely change.

“My concern is we’re putting in a 10-mile access across every rancher across that area,” Commissioner Talbot Wieczorek said.

Commission Chair Ted Seaman questioned the reasoning behind the decision to get water from the Madison aquifer instead of getting it from another municipal supply, like Rapid City.

If there’s a valid reason to be piping water through there right now, it'd be one thing," he said. "I don't understand why we're moving water right next to Black Hawk Water, and trying to steal customers that they’re already serving to go to Ellsworth where there's already water there.”

A topic of discussion was the impact the route would have on Black Hawk Water and their customers.

Ken LeBon, manager for Black Hawk Water spoke Tuesday morning, saying he was not opposed to bringing water to residents affected by base contamination, but felt there were better options and asked the commissioners to “look hard at what they’re taking from us.” He noted the amount of money and planning the district has invested in the area.

Other commenters were concerned over lack of studies and if water costs would increase. Questions were raised over why SDEDA did not work with the city of Rapid City or Box Elder, which SDEDA told the Journal in August had been explored with neither municipalities able to assist.

Other concerns expressed included the amount of water the pipeline would draw from the Madison aquifer and how it would affect Meade County residents.

Commissioner Doreen Creed said she would be surprised if South Dakota's Congressional delegation would support the pipeline plan.

"You know, everybody supports the military, but I don't think they support this," she said. " I just can't see them supporting such a misuse of funds and such an interruption into the lives of so many people.”

The commissioners ultimately decided there were too many unanswered questions, including the route of the pipeline, the funding and concern with the proposed location. A motion to deny the permit application carried 5-0.