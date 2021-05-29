Meade County, developer in tax fight over former Ellsworth Air Force Base housing area

According to court records, Hunt challenged the county's property tax valuations by appealing to the Meade County Board of Commissioners. The commissioners rejected Hunt's claims.

Hunt Companies appealed the valuation to the circuit court, filing separate cases for each of the three years. Those appeals were consolidated into one case. The consolidated appeal did not address the constitutional question of whether or not Hunt Companies leaseholder interest should be tax exempt since Antelope Ridge is build on government property.

The Fourth Judicial Circuit Court found that Meade County made an error in over-assessing Hunt's leaseholder interest by using the fee simple value of the property. The court found that the assessed value should be reduced to not include the value of the land and the depreciation of the property after the Air Force ceased maintenance and upkeep.

In the circuit court's June 2016 ruling, it reduced the assessed leaseholder interest value by more than half — $14.1 million in 2012, $15.5 million in 2013 and $15.1 million in 2014. The court also ruled that Hunt was not entitled to a refund for those tax years because they did not pay under protest.