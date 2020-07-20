Meade County fair, 4-H events being held virtually

Meade County Fair and the 4-H wanted to host the event regardless of whether it was physical or not.
So for the first time, the county fair and 4-H Achievement Days are going virtual due to the COVID-19 pandemic.
“We believe people are social in nature and wanted to give people an outlet to express their creativity,” said Tacy Snyder, vice president of the Meade County Fair board. “This was one way to do that, to keep the mission and to keep people laughing together and having fun.”
This year, the fair planned family activities like a scavenger hunt, dress a pet contest, coloring contest, design a face mask contest, and fruit and vegetable carving contest.
Snyder said the board wanted activities for every age range to do, and it was a pretty simple process. She said everyone came to the table with an idea and that it was a group effort.
To compete in the scavenger hunt, which ends Friday, families should email or upload to Facebook photos of five out of 10 items. The items will be judged and three families will receive $100 gift cards.
The dress a pet contest ended Monday, the coloring contest ends Tuesday, the face mask design Wednesday, and fruit and vegetable carving ends Thursday.
All entries should be emailed to meadecofairsd@gmail.com or posted to Facebook with Meade County Fair & 4-H Achievement days tagged in the post to enter. It should include the name of the entrant, age, phone number and mailing address.
Winners will be announced Saturday through a Facebook Live video.
For the 4-H Achievement days, 4-H county adviser Jenny Voigt said she wanted to keep that connection with those who participate.
“4-H is about the process, not always just the county fair,” she said. “The kids really appreciate that we have the fair where they can celebrate with each other and hang out with kids from across the county. That really is important to them, and we realize that, but we wanted them to realize the leaders and parents are proud of what they accomplished this past year.”
According to the fair book, those who wish to participate in 4-H should already be enrolled in 4H online, but those who aren’t are allowed to exhibit at the fair. Participants can enter up to three exhibits total, display or animal.
Voigt said the biggest change this year is that participants will not be judged. Instead, they will receive a commemorative t-shirt designed for this year’s achievement days.
Participants will either schedule a zoom meeting with a volunteer to talk about their project or submit a picture of the project and answer a few questions.
Interviews will be complete Friday and Saturday. Voigt said the projects won’t be shared with the community, but they wanted to celebrate the participants’ work and experience regardless.
“So many things have already been taken from them this summer, we just wanted to try to, even though it’s different and kind of a challenge, to work through (it),” Voigt said.
For more information about the scavenger hunt and other contests, visit the Meade County Fair & 4-H Achievement Days Facebook page and fair book.
