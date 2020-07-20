Meade County fair, 4-H events being held virtually

All entries should be emailed to meadecofairsd@gmail.com or posted to Facebook with Meade County Fair & 4-H Achievement days tagged in the post to enter. It should include the name of the entrant, age, phone number and mailing address.

Winners will be announced Saturday through a Facebook Live video.

For the 4-H Achievement days, 4-H county adviser Jenny Voigt said she wanted to keep that connection with those who participate.

“4-H is about the process, not always just the county fair,” she said. “The kids really appreciate that we have the fair where they can celebrate with each other and hang out with kids from across the county. That really is important to them, and we realize that, but we wanted them to realize the leaders and parents are proud of what they accomplished this past year.”

According to the fair book, those who wish to participate in 4-H should already be enrolled in 4H online, but those who aren’t are allowed to exhibit at the fair. Participants can enter up to three exhibits total, display or animal.