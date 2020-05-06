Meade County investigating development of homes built over mine; DOT to inspect I-90

The grant application requires 25 documents totaling “several hundred pages” that are due to the South Dakota Office of Emergency Management by July, said Huntrods. That office then ranks applications based on need and forwards the proposals to FEMA until the state runs out of its allocated funds.

If approved, the funds would likely be made available in early 2021, said Huntrods.

Huntrods said the mine exposure does not qualify as a FEMA disaster, which requires at least $1.2 million in damage to public infrastructure. Plus, even if the community qualified, the program only pays a maximum of $30,000 to homeowners.

Huntrods said he’s researching whether mining reclamation funds could help the families. He said he called one organization that said their funds are only for people impacted by coal mines.

He’s also working with the Red Cross to provide free crisis disaster counseling to the families.

The county has created a Hideaway Hills information page under the “resources” tab on its website. The page explains the geology of the area, the discovery of the sinkholes and mine, what the county is doing to help residents, and the history of the mine.