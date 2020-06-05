Meade County man dies, Pennington County leads state in new coronavirus cases

× Help support our COVID-19 coverage We're providing access to COVID-19 articles for free. Please help support our work by subscribing or signing up for an account. Already a subscriber? Log in. Log in Sign up Become a Member

A Meade County man in his 50s was the first person from that county to die from COVID-19 illness. His death was reported Friday morning by the State Department of Health.

Technical issues Thursday slowed the number of results received, according to State Epidemiologist Dr. Josh Clayton. There were 741 tests reported Thursday with 30 new positive tests across South Dakota.

Pennington County had nine new positive tests for coronavirus with 37 negative tests. Pennington County has 183 active cases.

Lawrence County added one new case with only five completed tests. Similarly, Oglala-Lakota County had one new positive test with 15 negative tests. Meade County has 14 active cases while Oglala-Lakota has 25 and Lawrence County has three.

The state has now reported 5,277 cases of coronavirus with 1,033 of those still active — up 13 from Thursday's report. The number of hospitalized patients fell three to 86 Friday.

Other positive tests reported Friday include four from Davison, three from Lincoln, and two from Minnehaha, Todd and Beadle counties. Brown, Buffalo, Clay, Hand, Hanson and Yankton counties each added one new case.