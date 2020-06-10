Meade County no longer seeking FEMA grant for families who lost homes to sinkhole

More than 117 former and current residents are suing the state, Meade County, current and past county commissioners, and the former equalization director. Title, engineering and real estate companies, plus developers, engineers and lawyers who worked on the project are also being sued.

The lawsuit came after pubic records showed that the Meade County planning board, commissioners and planning staff were sent a document in 2000 that mentions a mine below the community and says field boring may be needed to identify any hazardous cavities. It’s unclear if that testing ever took place. The planning board was again told about the mine and a collapse in 2006 but didn't' take any action, records show.

The lawsuit also points to a document acknowledging the mine that attorney John Fitzgerald said was created by the developers and shared with contractors and realtors but not with the families and the county’s Register of Deeds.