Meade County Planning Board knew Hideaway Hills was built over mine as early as 2000

The Planning Board unanimously approved the new plat after discussing that the original developers wanted to close off part of Daisy Drive since it was collapsing into the mine. The board told McNaboe to have his clients fix the road because the board wasn't going to close it.

McNaboe did not return a message asking about the extent of the 2006 collapse and how it was repaired. Bill Rich, now deputy director of planning for Meade County, was on the Planning Board in 2006. He did not return a message from the Journal.

Next steps

Doug Huntrods, director of emergency management in Meade County, said he’s hiring an appraiser to determine the value of the evacuated homes before the sinkhole emerged. He’s also hiring an engineer who will evaluate the threat to each house. The appraisals and threat assessments are required parts of the FEMA grant application.

Huntrods also says he’s looking to work with engineers to “evaluate the threat to the whole neighborhood,” not just the homes that cavers were able to identify as being on top of the mine.