STURGIS | There were plenty of ideas bandied about Monday night when a group of Meade County residents and officials gathered to find a solution to the impending loss of ambulance service to about 4,000 residents who live in the southwest part of the county.
The gathering in the loft of the Loud American Roadhouse in downtown Sturgis was another step in response to an April 15 decision by the Sturgis City Council to redraw service boundaries, drastically shrinking the area served by the city-owned Sturgis Ambulance Service because of budget shortfalls over the last several years.
Suggestions for responding to the city’s action ranged from doing nothing to voluntarily pledging money to fund an ambulance service, and holding a second election to form at least one tax district and a governing board to collect revenue to form either an independent ambulance service or contract with an existing one.
“That’s what we’re here for, to find a solution,” said R.J. Ludwick, owner-operator of No Name City Campground east of Sturgis along with other businesses in town. He said approximately 1,150 homes in the affected areas would need to pay about $52 annually to come up with $60,000 needed to help address a yearly shortfall in funding for the Sturgis Ambulance Service.
Permeating the atmosphere at the meeting was a healthy distrust of the city’s claim of budget woes for its ambulance service.
Sturgis City Manager Daniel Ainslie said the Sturgis ambulance operated at an estimated $85,000 deficit last year in spite of the city appropriating $100,000 for the service in each of the last five years.
Ainslie has said another $100,000 yearly will be needed to buy new ambulances as the current fleet of six reaches mileage maximums.
“Do nothing. Call their bluff,” one woman said of the Sturgis City Council’s unanimous vote to end ambulance service for areas of southwest Meade County on July 15, just a few days before hundreds of thousands of visitors come to western South Dakota in August for the Sturgis motorcycle rally.
“That’s our first option, do nothing,” Ludwick said. “I don’t think any of us want that.”
After July 15, the Sturgis Ambulance Service would provide service within the city limits of Sturgis, the Fort Meade VA Medical Center, National Forest land to the south of the city, Bureau of Land Management areas and segments of Interstate 90 to the west and east of Sturgis.
Other northern and eastern areas of expansive Meade County are served by other ambulance districts, including Newell, Faith and Enning, with southern areas of the county served by Piedmont and Rapid City, and small portions served by Wall and Ellsworth Air Force Base.
Residents in those areas either pay a yearly fee to support their volunteer ambulance service, or in the case of Piedmont, pay a levy governed by a tax district.
You have free articles remaining.
Meade County paid for an unsuccessful election in December to begin forming a pair of fire and ambulance districts for precincts now facing the loss of their ambulance service.
Commissioner Rod Bradley, one of two county board members in attendance Monday night, said a renewed effort to look at establishing a tax district could persuade the city council to revert to the ambulance services original boundaries, at least for the near term.
But the city wants a stable long-term funding source for the ambulance service, he said.
“They don’t want to kick the can down the street,” Bradley said. “They want a long-term solution.”
Based on information from the city finance office, Bradley said, a petition calling for an ambulance tax district election would need to be filed by July 5, to be certified by the county on July 9.
The election would be on Nov. 5, and if successful, another vote for a district board of trustees would be on Dec. 5.
Gathering revenues for a new ambulance service or to contract with an existing service could take up to two years.
Commissioner Talbot Wieczorek discounted a suggestion to draw from the county’s general fund to fund an ambulance service.
“The county is not going to do it for one piece of the county when other parts of the county are doing it for themselves,” he said.
Wieczorek also said a call by Citizens For Fair Emergency Services, in a letter to commissioners demanding “an independent forensic audit of the Sturgis Ambulance Service to determine accurate call, cost, staff and billing information,” would be expensive.
“The county can’t force the city to do an audit,” he said.
No new meeting date was set, but Ludwick said he hopes to put together a working group from a number of names on a list passed around the room during the meeting to continue to seek a solution for the fast-approaching loss of ambulance service.