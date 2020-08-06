Meade School Board discusses back-to-school plans

The Meade 46-1 School Board spent 1.5 hours of its two-hour special meeting Monday discussing a COVID-19 teacher leave policy and the back-to-school plan.
No action was taken regarding policies or plans, although the board did approve a $10 increase for short-, intermediate- and long-term substitute teachers, which could be a $40,000 to $45,000 budget increase.
The policy was written based on federal guidelines, interim Superintendent Don Kirkegaard said.
According to the policy, the district would be required to provide employees with job-protected paid sick leave under a regular pay rate if the employee is subjected to a federal, state or local quarantine or isolation order; advised to self-quarantine by a health care provider, or is experiencing COVID-19 symptoms and seeking a medical diagnosis.
They would be paid at two-thirds pay rate if they were on leave to take care of someone subjected to an isolation or quarantine order or experiencing similar symptoms as determined by the Department of Health and Human Service. The employee would have 80 hours of leave related to COVID-19 — this would not be from their regular sick time.
School board member Charlie Wheeler said he didn’t understand why there wasn’t something more being done in the policy that would protect teachers if they had to quarantine for more than 80 hours.
“So we make it through this year and we end up with a whole bunch of people who’ve gone through their sick leave and possibly in the sick leave bank,” he said. “What happens a year after(ward and) they get cancer, then they’re just out of luck?”
Kirkegaard said he could look into policies other districts are using or develop a policy that would cover multiple COVID-19 absences, if the board requested it.
The board asked him to provide more information on what other districts are doing.
Kirkegaard noted that when the board approves a policy, they’ll have the ability to amend it in the future.
Kirkegaard also presented the back-to-school plan, which changed slightly from his initial presentation in July that included three phases — in-person learning, a blended form of learning and learning remotely.
He said the main changes include requiring face masks on school buses, whether it be the bus taking students to school or a team traveling to a game.
“CDC guidelines cannot be achieved on the bus,” he said.
He said he recommends parents take their students to school and pick them up, if possible, to avoid large groups of students on the bus.
Face masks would not be required at school under the first phase, or green phase, but would be “required or highly recommended for students and staff when social distancing is not an option” under the second phase.
Kirkegaard said students would be required to have two clean face masks, one from home and one from the school, but not necessarily required to wear them. He said he suggests the board consider requiring students in 5th through 12th grades to wear a mask in the second, or yellow/orange, phase.
Under the third phase, or red phase, the school would be shut down for at least 10 days. He said the question would turn into “how do we reopen.”
He said one school’s status or phase wouldn’t necessarily impact another within the district since many are so spread out.
Kirkegaard said some of the larger schools may want to open Sept. 8 in the second phase based on where COVID-19 cases are today.
“I would be surprised if we don’t start in yellow for some of those larger schools,” he said.
Activities Director Todd Palmer addressed the plan concerning student activities, like sports and attendance, although Kirkegaard said it may change week to week.
Palmer said under the green phase, activities would be as close to normal as possible. He said the district will remove every other bleacher to allow for more room and social distancing.
He said if those who attend activities don’t want to wear masks, although it’s encouraged, then they’ll be asked to social distance.
Under the orange phase, only parents would be allowed to view games and non-players would be required to wear masks. Live-streaming would be available for events under both phases.
The school board will take action on the policy and back-to-school plans Aug. 17.
Get local news delivered to your inbox!
Subscribe to our Daily Headlines newsletter.