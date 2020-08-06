Meade School Board discusses back-to-school plans

“CDC guidelines cannot be achieved on the bus,” he said.

He said he recommends parents take their students to school and pick them up, if possible, to avoid large groups of students on the bus.

Face masks would not be required at school under the first phase, or green phase, but would be “required or highly recommended for students and staff when social distancing is not an option” under the second phase.

Kirkegaard said students would be required to have two clean face masks, one from home and one from the school, but not necessarily required to wear them. He said he suggests the board consider requiring students in 5th through 12th grades to wear a mask in the second, or yellow/orange, phase.

Under the third phase, or red phase, the school would be shut down for at least 10 days. He said the question would turn into “how do we reopen.”

He said one school’s status or phase wouldn’t necessarily impact another within the district since many are so spread out.

Kirkegaard said some of the larger schools may want to open Sept. 8 in the second phase based on where COVID-19 cases are today.