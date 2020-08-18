Meade School Board makes final decision on back-to-school plan

"It is very disheartening to see that swept aside because we don't see consistency," Wheeler said. "The problem is we have state and national leaders that don't want to test, they don't want to report, they don't want reports to go to the CDC, yet we're asked to do this great experiment with out staff and our students...and we can't do something as simple as wearing masks."

Weber said he respects everybody's opinion and that people have to make personal decisions each day. He said he hopes students would respect a teacher's request to wear a mask in the classroom if the teacher is concerned about COVID-19.

Interim superintendent Don Kirkegaard said he didn't really have a rhyme or reason for suggesting the district start in the orange phase other than it would give schools and students time to prepare and get used to wearing masks.

"There's a variety of things going on and we don't know what the impacts of that are going to be," Kirkegaard said. "It's really precautionary as opposed to a rational."

Phase two, or the orange phase, would also limit spectators at sporting events, the number of visitors in administrative areas and cancel field trips, assemblies and other large gatherings if social distancing can’t be achieved.