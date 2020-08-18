Meade School Board makes final decision on back-to-school plan

The Meade 46-1 District School Board will continue its discussion on back to school at a special meeting Aug. 31.
The board discussed the plan and what phase to start schools during its Monday meeting. It elected to approve the plan with an 8-1 vote but leave the opening phase and criteria for each entering and exiting each phase until the special meeting.
The plan is organized in three phases. The first, green, would strongly recommend masks; the second, orange, would require masks and the third, red, would be virtual learning.
Board members Tracy Konst and vice president Cody Weber both vocally opposed starting schools in the orange phase.
"We're South Dakotans and we don't like be told what to do," Konst said.
He said parents need to take responsibility for their students and make the decision that's best for their kids.
Board member Charlie Wheeler said he didn't understand why it was under such discussion. He said he wears a mask so others don't catch his germs.
He also said he received emails or notes from multiple teachers about their personal medical history, which they are not required to disclose, to point out how important it is to them that the board vote to require masks in the classroom.
"It is very disheartening to see that swept aside because we don't see consistency," Wheeler said. "The problem is we have state and national leaders that don't want to test, they don't want to report, they don't want reports to go to the CDC, yet we're asked to do this great experiment with out staff and our students...and we can't do something as simple as wearing masks."
Weber said he respects everybody's opinion and that people have to make personal decisions each day. He said he hopes students would respect a teacher's request to wear a mask in the classroom if the teacher is concerned about COVID-19.
Interim superintendent Don Kirkegaard said he didn't really have a rhyme or reason for suggesting the district start in the orange phase other than it would give schools and students time to prepare and get used to wearing masks.
"There's a variety of things going on and we don't know what the impacts of that are going to be," Kirkegaard said. "It's really precautionary as opposed to a rational."
Phase two, or the orange phase, would also limit spectators at sporting events, the number of visitors in administrative areas and cancel field trips, assemblies and other large gatherings if social distancing can’t be achieved.
In both green and orange phases, students and staff should do a health screening and temperature check at home. Those with a fever of 100.4 degrees Fahrenheit or greater should stay home, and wouldn’t be allowed back in school until three days after symptoms are gone.
The South Dakota State Medical Association strongly recommends districts require educators, staff and students to wear face coverings and follow CDC guidelines, according to a letter from July that was included in the plan.
“In agreement with CDC guidelines, the SDSMA believes that everyone should wear a cloth face covering when leaving their homes, regardless of having symptoms of COVID-19, with the exception of young children under the age of 2, anyone who has trouble breathing, is unconscious, incapacitated, or otherwise unable to remove the mask without assistance,” the letter states.
In phase one, students would be asked to have two clean face masks at all times, regardless of grade. One would be provided by the school and the other brought from home.
Face coverings would still be required for all bus drivers and students who ride the bus, along with food service workers.
Parents are encouraged to drive their students to and from school to reduce COVID-19 risk.
Representatives from the high school, middle schools and elementary schools said students would be asked to wear masks in hallways and during passing periods when social distancing isn't possible.
The high school will also move to an A/B block where they would have four classes each day and would attend every other day.
Crowds would be limited during student activities, like sports. The high school would have family or friends on a four-person list for whoever is on the roster. At the middle school, bleachers would be taped off and only family would be allowed.
Season passes would not be available for purchase as some people may not be able to attend if they aren't on the list. If the district decides to open up later in the year, that may change.
The board voted to approve a temporary COVID-19 self-quarantine leave policy for faculty and staff.
The policy would be in effect until May 27, 2021.
According to the policy, staff that exhaust paid sick leave through the FFCRA and subject to another quarantine period due to exposure while on the job would be able to work from home, if possible.
If it isn’t possible, they would go on administrative paid leave during the quarantine, but the quarantine must be issued by the Department of Health, their medical provider or the school district.
The school board and superintendent would have final say on administrative leave.
The board also approved a new route to the Sun Valley neighborhood for the 2020-2021 school year.
The new route costs $52,021.67 for the year, but allows the district to cancel the route after the first nine weeks if it was no longer necessary.
In July, the board heard recommendations to change bus routes for the year. According to letters from Nancy Crowhurst, the transportation manager for Harlow’s Bus Service that the district contracts, some of those changes wouldn’t be possible.
The letters state that some roads would be too narrow and winding to safely maneuver a bus through them, go on private property or add about $9,000 in cost.
During the meeting, the board approved business manager Brett Burditt's request for the following levies to be assessed for 2020 taxes, which would be as follows:
General Fund:
$1.443 per $1,000 assessed agricultural valuation
$3.229 per $1,000 owner-occupied non-agricultural property
$6.682 per $1,000 assessed other non-agricultural valuation
Special Education
$1.5 per $1,000 of total valuation for special education
The October school board meeting will move to Oct. 13 in observance of Native American Day Oct. 12.
The special meeting will be at 5:30 p.m. Aug. 31.
