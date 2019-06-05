Three first-time candidates, all from rural Meade County, will take their seats on the Meade School Board after Tuesday's election.
Topping the six-way race for three open seats were Lee Spring of Atall (728 votes), J.T. Vig of Opal (623 votes) and John Nachtigall of Elm Springs (606).
Trailing the field were incumbents Robert Burns (418), Curtis Johnson (363), both of Piedmont, and newcomer R.J. Ludwick of Sturgis (223).
You have free articles remaining.
Johnson was seeking his third term on the board, while Burns looked for a sixth term.
The other open seat was held by Bryce Richter of Sturgis, who declined to seek another term.
Spring, Vig and Nachtigall, all Meade County ranchers, will take their seats in July, joining current board members Dennis Chowen of Sturgis, Tracy Konst of Whitewood, Courtney Mack of Sturgis, and Joseph Urbaniak of Union Center.