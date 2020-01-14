Meade School District and superintendent agree to part ways

STURGIS | The Meade School District will be hiring a new superintendent after the Board of Education and Jeff Simmons agreed to a “mutual release” from his contract, it was announced Monday evening at the board’s meeting in Sturgis.

Simmons will finish his contract, which runs through the end of June. He has been superintendent there since July 1, 2018.

“I would like to thank the school board, community, teachers, staff and my administrative team for the support and for the experiences I have had with all of you,” Simmons said at the end of Monday’s meeting.

Board President Dennis Chowen declined to comment on the agreement, added late to the meeting agenda after a series of executive sessions with board members and the school district’s attorney in December and earlier this month.

“It was an agreement of mutual release, and that’s all that’s going to be published,” Chowen said in a telephone interview Tuesday morning.