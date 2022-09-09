Meals on Wheels in need of more drivers

Inflation may be a contributing factor to the four additional routes for Meals on Wheels in Rapid City.

Community resource coordinator Tim Schnider said Meals on Wheels is a program of Feeding South Dakota that serves about 1,000 meals through 26 routes a day. He said the program has 15 routes open, tallying up to be about 500 routes a month.

"We have people that would normally just drive once a week because normally our volunteers just drive once a week, the same route the same day, but we've been hitting them up to fill in a couple of times a week when we need them," he said. "It's an ongoing need. As soon as we seem to get everything filled, we have so many people we have to add another route."

Schnider said there are about 400 people served along the home delivery, one of three routes Meals on Wheels serves, Monday through Friday. There's home delivery and also congregational services, which are served daily. There's also a weekly route for those outside of city limits. The people served are predominantly seniors.

He said the program tries to keep the daily routes between 10 and 15 stops to save volunteers on time.

"We don't want our volunteers to get burned out on it or anything," Schnider said.

Schnider said inflation with the rising cost of gas and groceries may have caused the need for the expansion of routes this time around.

Cheree Pederson, outgoing community resource coordinator for Meals on Wheels who has been with the program for eight years, said the kitchen staff comes in around 5 a.m. and leave around 2 p.m. to prepare and serve meals.

She said the staff prepares hot meals and then additional frozen meals for seniors who may need extra nutrition.

Schnider said the service is important because it helps seniors be able to stay in their homes longer. Those who deliver meals also serve as a welfare and safety check. Someone stops in every day and makes sure people are OK.

Pederson said it has a huge impact.

"It is such an honor to serve those that have served us, and people are always so very, very grateful," she said. "Cost of everything's going up today, and when you're on fixed incomes, that doesn't go up typically."

Schnider said those who want to volunteer must be at least 18 years old and have a valid driver's license. Those interested should call 605-394-6002 or visit mealsprogram.com.