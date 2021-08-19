Meals on Wheels needs more drivers in Rapid City

Cooler weather is only weeks away, and Meals on Wheels knows the change of season brings an increased need for its home-delivery service. Meals on Wheels is urgently looking for more volunteers to drive the current routes in Rapid City and to be ready for fall and winter growth.
Cheree Pederson, volunteer coordinator at Meals on Wheels, said the program requires a minimum of 105 drivers every day to deliver meals on 21 routes in Rapid City. To keep up with the community requests for Meals on Wheels, Pederson said the program needs 125 drivers so Meals on Wheels can add three to four more delivery routes.
“With the COVID-19 pandemic, we lost some of our drivers because of their own health concerns. We currently run 21 routes a day,” Pederson said.
In Rapid City, Meals on Wheels feeds about 500 home-bound residents age 60 or older, Pederson said. The program delivers hot lunchtime meals, as well as frozen meals seniors can reheat on evenings and weekends. Meals on Wheels serves about 20,140 meals a month.
“That’s huge and that’s just out of Rapid City,” Pederson said. “As we continue into fall and winter, we have more seniors that will want (Meals on Wheels). As fall comes, it’s not uncommon to see the need for frozen meals delivered as well.”
“We continue to grow regardless of the pandemic, but that does continue to drive the need for meals,” she said.
Meal deliveries take place Monday through Friday. Drivers leave the Meals on Wheels kitchen at 330 Philadelphia Street daily between 10:30 and 11 a.m. Ideally, Pederson said routes are designed so drivers can complete their deliveries in an hour, although some routes have expanded and now take about an hour and a half. The largest route is about a 15-mile round-trip she said.
Beyond providing nutritious meals, Pederson said Meals on Wheels is a service that helps older adults stay in their homes.
“It’s a safety check and it’s an opportunity in the community to get to meet our senior neighbors as well as meet the other volunteers. The opportunity to be involved with so many people, it’s a lot of fun,” Pederson said.
Meals on Wheels has maintained procedures put in place last year for COVID-19 because the program serves an older, vulnerable population.
“When we deliver, we’re still wearing masks and using hand sanitizer. Most of the homes we’re not going into. We’re passing meals through the door. We’re still trying to keep social distancing, especially now that COVID-19 numbers are going back up,” Pederson said.
Volunteers can make deliveries every week or can substitute as their schedule permits. Pederson asks volunteers to make a minimum three-month commitment.
“We do run a basic background check. Most of our drivers drive the same day of the week, the same route. They get a schedule and they get to know their people,” she said. “I really do need regular drivers who can commit to once a week, because those are the routes that are hurting.”
Pederson encourages potential volunteers to contact her to schedule a ride-along with her and get a sense of whether the deliveries are something they’d enjoy. To volunteer for Meals on Wheels or for more information about receiving meal deliveries, contact Pederson at cheree@mealsprogram.com or 605-394-6002.
Businesses can get involved and give back to the community by giving employees time to deliver meals, or perhaps assigning a different department each week to deliver meals, Pederson said.
Meals on Wheels also could use volunteers to help for about an hour a day sanitizing coolers used for meal deliveries.