Meals on Wheels needs more drivers in Rapid City

Cooler weather is only weeks away, and Meals on Wheels knows the change of season brings an increased need for its home-delivery service. Meals on Wheels is urgently looking for more volunteers to drive the current routes in Rapid City and to be ready for fall and winter growth.

Cheree Pederson, volunteer coordinator at Meals on Wheels, said the program requires a minimum of 105 drivers every day to deliver meals on 21 routes in Rapid City. To keep up with the community requests for Meals on Wheels, Pederson said the program needs 125 drivers so Meals on Wheels can add three to four more delivery routes.

“With the COVID-19 pandemic, we lost some of our drivers because of their own health concerns. We currently run 21 routes a day,” Pederson said.

In Rapid City, Meals on Wheels feeds about 500 home-bound residents age 60 or older, Pederson said. The program delivers hot lunchtime meals, as well as frozen meals seniors can reheat on evenings and weekends. Meals on Wheels serves about 20,140 meals a month.

“That’s huge and that’s just out of Rapid City,” Pederson said. “As we continue into fall and winter, we have more seniors that will want (Meals on Wheels). As fall comes, it’s not uncommon to see the need for frozen meals delivered as well.”