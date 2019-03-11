Editor's note: Helping Hands is a weekly series profiling nonprofits in western South Dakota.
Meals on Wheels brings a daily meal to the door of many senior citizens in the Black Hills area, but it's more than just a delivery service. Meals on Wheels also provides well-being checks for seniors.
Meals on Wheels Western South Dakota provides hot, nutritious meals to seniors over the age of 60 in 45 communities in western South Dakota, in addition to the social interactions and in-home safety checks.
The organization has been serving the the Black Hills for 48 years, assisting an average 1,100 people a day. Recipients also may enjoy a meal with their friends and neighbors in one of the congregate dining rooms in those communities. For home-bound seniors, volunteers will deliver the meals.
The organization will be participating in the 17th annual March for Meals — a month-long, nationwide celebration of Meal on Wheels and seniors who rely on the vital service to remain independent at home.
Meals on Wheels Western South Dakota’s celebration will include activities throughout the month of March in various communities served, including Community Champions Week, March 18-22, where community leaders and members will ride along with volunteers to learn more about the services provided, the Belle Fourche March for Meals Luncheon on March 18, and the Rapid City proclamation from Mayor Allender on March 22.
“It's a time where we raise awareness and educate people about the importance of senior nutrition and the different programs we’re doing in the communities, as well as giving people opportunities to do a ride along to see what our programs are all about,” said Anna Quinn, director of Outreach and Communications for the nonprofit.
There are many ways to help Meals on Wheels, and the organization is always looking for volunteers. It encourages people to participate in the Community Champions week, because the week gives people the opportunity to learn more about the organization and how to become a volunteer.
“Becoming a volunteer and making a donation, those two are always big things. Through our funding, it still takes about $5 for each meal that we serve and so we definitely need those donations to help continue serving seniors. Without our volunteers, we couldn't do what we do,” Quinn said.
For more information or to learn how to donate, contact Meals on Wheels Western South Dakota by phone at 605-394-6002, through email at info@mealsprogram.com, or by visiting mealsprogram.com or www.facebook.com/SDMeals.