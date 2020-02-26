Meaningful Moments auction to benefit Helpline Center

Meaningful Moments, an online auction that culminates with a live Beer & Bingo event, is a community fundraiser starting March 6 to benefit the Helpline Center in Rapid City.

Access to information and resources during times of need is essential for growth, stability and safety in our communities. The Meaningful Moments auction will support Helpline Center's work connecting community members with the resources they need.

The Meaningful Moments online auction will go live March 6 and will stay open until 5:30 p.m. March 15. Bid on prize packages, custom experiences, concert tickets and more. To view auction items or register to bid, go to helplinecenter.org/meaningfulmoments/. Registering to bid is free.

Beer & Bingo at Miner Brewing Company will conclude the fundraiser. Beer & Bingo will be from 4-5:30 p.m. March 15 at Miner Brewing Company in Hill City. During Beer & Bingo, there will be chances to win prizes from Miner, see auction items in person -- and leave with them if you're the winner -- and take part in a 50/50 drawing.

To donate items for the auction, contact Audrey at bhvol@helplinecenter.org or call 211.

