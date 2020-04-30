Meatpackers welcome Trump's order; others question virus risks to workers

Federal agencies have already issued recommendations for operating plants that largely track with steps many companies say they have already taken.

Wendell Young, president of the Philadelphia chapter of the union, described Trump's order as an attempt to appeal to voters rather than to ensure protections.

Marshall Tanick, an employment lawyer in Minneapolis, said the order “does not necessarily immunize" meatpackers from lawsuits.

Legislation to give employers immunity in these situations has been proposed, but it’s "very unlikely that anything like that will be enacted soon at the federal level,” Tanick said. He said such measures might be easier to achieve at the state level, because it’s less burdensome. Without specific legislation immunizing employers, they act at their own risk.

In Worthington, Minnesota, where a JBS pork plant closed last week because of the virus, U.S. House Agriculture Committee Chairman Collin Peterson and Minnesota Gov. Tim Walz said Wednesday that they hope the plant can reopen soon — but only if workers are protected.

"No executive order is going to get those hogs processed if the people who know how to do it are sick, or do not feel like they can be there,” Walz said.