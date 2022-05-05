Media review body camera footage from March police shooting

Rapid City police body camera footage appears to align with the South Dakota Division of Criminal Investigation’s report on the police shooting death of Barney Peoples, Jr., following an independent review of the video Thursday by members of the media.

Two officers shot Peoples in the afternoon of March 26 after responding to a burglary call at 720 James Warren Drive. Peoples, 51, died at the scene.

Two staff members of the Journal, along with media members from KNBN-TV and KOTA-TV/KVEN-TV, reviewed the footage from four different officers who responded to the scene. RCPD Police Chief Don Hedricks said this was the first time the media has been granted a viewing of any kind of footage from the Rapid City Police Department.

On March 26, a Rapid City homeowner noticed a broken window when he arrived home from being out of state for several days. He called 911, and Rapid City Police responded to the call.

A total of six officers, including one canine unit, ultimately responded to the home. The DCI report released on Wednesday details the incident that ended in Peoples being shot by two officers a total of six times.

In an effort to corroborate the DCI investigation of the shooting and further transparency with the public, RCPD allowed members of the media to review the footage on Thursday afternoon, RCPD Asst. Chief Scott Sitts said.

The family of Peoples also viewed the video footage on Wednesday, Sitts said.

Body cam footage showed police speaking with the homeowner, who told them he had guns in the three-level home located on a slope. The lowest level has a sliding glass door on the lower side of the hill.

Footage shows officers entering the home through the sliding door, announcing themselves loudly and asking anyone in the home to identify themselves multiple times. After moving through the first two levels of the home, an officer remarks that he can hear someone on the upper level.

After clearing the main level, the officer is joined by the K-9 unit and other officers inside the home. The two officers and the K-9 ascend the stairs, and the officer manning the K-9 loudly states, “We will send the dog,” several times. There was no response.

The leading officer then released his dog near the top of the stairs. The dog opened one door to the right of the stairs, and then the dog and leading officer opened the door to the master bedroom. The K-9 entered the room. Video shows Peoples was sitting on the floor holding a rifle with a scope. A freeze-frame of that particular moment shows the gun was pointed at the first officer.

Footage shows the leading officer move to the left of the doorway seeking cover while shouting for Peoples to drop the weapon, after which both officers begin firing.

According to DCI’s report, a total of 15 rounds were fired and six hit Peoples. The time between the officer kicking the door open and the end of the gunfire is a matter of mere seconds. Sitts said it’s a “very tense, high-tense situation.”

“We don’t train to shoot to kill, and we don’t train to shoot to wound. We train to shoot to stop the threat,” Sitts said. “They had no choice. Their hand was forced to defend themselves, and they did. As soon as that threat ceased to be a threat, the officers stopped.”

Hedrick said the department previously interacted with Peoples, who was homeless according to Hedrick and family members. Hedrick said he’s never known Peoples to carry weapons or a rifle but methamphetamine may have played a factor in the situation. The DCI report states that he had methamphetamine in his system and on the scene.

“I think this incident speaks to a deeper issue that we have in our community,” Hedrick said. “Meth drives a lot of the violence we have here in Rapid City, and we have a need for more treatment options for folks to take advantage of.”

Family and friends of Peoples held a press conference Thursday at Roosevelt Park in Rapid City to discuss what they feel was excessive use of force and outright murder. The family maintained that viewpoint after being shown the footage on Wednesday.

Canupa Gluha Mani, of Pine Ridge, acted as a spokesman for the family and challenged the officers’ actions.

“This man’s been on the streets, a homeless guy, like many of us on the reservation and outside, but does he deserve to get murdered that way at the discretion of Pennington County?” Gluha Mani said.

Peoples’ sister, Trinity Peoples, said she didn’t view the portion of the footage where her brother was shot, but she felt police could have used non-lethal methods.

“I think that they could have tear-gassed him out. They could have backed off and tear-gassed him out, called him on the intercom instead of barging in there with guns ready to shoot like he was Bin Laden,” Trinity said. “There wasn’t any de-escalating tactics. They used excessive force.”

Hedrick said the call started as a routine burglary, and officers didn’t have a real reason to believe they’d come across someone with a loaded gun. He said police gave Peoples many opportunities to surrender, but the opportunity wasn’t taken.

“This all happened very, very quickly. When the officers open this door, they’re immediately having a scoped rifle pointed at them, and at that point, they’re in a spot where they have to defend themselves,” Hedrick said.

James Murphy, Peoples’ ex-brother-in-law, said he watched the footage and didn’t feel it was necessary for him to be shot.

“I believe it was excessive force,” Murphy said. “I have lived experience in pulling guns on officers, and I am here to tell my story. I wish they would have granted Barney the same respect. I did not see him pointing a gun at the officers, and there was no time allotted for de-escalation. They treated him like a problem to be exterminated, and our family has suffered a great loss.”

The family questioned radio chatter they heard from the incident that mentioned a shotgun blast. The DCI report doesn’t mention a shotgun being fired during the incident. Sitts said there was miscommunication in the initial radio traffic.

After the shooting, Sitts said police handed the scene over to the Pennington County Sheriff’s Office, and DCI investigated the case. Hedrick said after the shooting, the officers were placed on administrative leave. He said officers cannot return to work until they’ve been interviewed by DCI and cleared by the department’s on-staff psychologist. The officers returned to work approximately two weeks after the shooting, Hedrick said.

