Median home prices increase by 12% in Pennington County

Pennington County property owners should expect to see their 2021 property assessment notices in March.

Equalization Director Shannon Rittberger said in a press release that the local real estate market increased substantially over the past year and there will be large increases.

"The goal is to provide advance notice on what to expect on property assessment notices and to educate the public on how a large increase in property values impacts property taxes," he said.

The median sale price for Pennington County homes increased from $242,000 in 2020 to $270,000 in 2021. North Rapid, central Rapid and duplex/triplex markets have shown increases between 10% and 15%. Home prices in the area typically fall under the $200,000 mark.

West Sheridan Lake/state Highway 16, southeast Rapid City,and Nemo/state Highway 44 are showing increases between 8% and 19% where they typically have the higher price range. Box Elder experienced an 11% increase.

According to the Housing Price Indicator, South Dakota had a 15-20% increase in housing prices. Rapid City was ranked as 14th in the top 20 Hottest Real Estate Markets by the National Association of Realtors in November 2021.

Rittberger said that the county typically sees a 2% to 3% increase over a year, so the past year was a large increase.

He said the office is still crunching the numbers of the total assessed property value for the county.

Property assessments are completed by Nov. 1 of the year prior by the county's Equalization Office. Property taxes are due the following year based on the assessment, but are not listed on the assessment. Property tax notices are typically sent by the end of the year or by January of the new year.

Property owners can appeal assessments each year for each property. Those within city limits must appeal the assessment by March 17 while those not in city limits have until April 5.

Rittberger said changes in the real estate market do not determine the amount of taxes collected.

Property owners should have received tax notices in January. These are based on last year's property assessments. County Auditor Cindy Mohler previously told the Journal that the county anticipates collecting $51,287,545 in property taxes from the county mill levy, which includes the county consolidated levy and levies for unorganized road, fire administration and library funds.

A mill is $1 for each $1,000 of assessed valuation. The county's consolidated levy includes the general fund, county fairgrounds, accumulated building fund and snow emergency. It totals 4.688, or about $4.69 for every $1,000.

The assessed value of Pennington County property announced in 2021 was $12.4 billion.

County officials also announced Tuesday that the public should be aware of a new tax scam circulating in the area. Fake collection letters are being sent from "Tax Assessment Securities, Seizure Unit B" and marked "Time Sensitive Tax Information Enclosed."

Officials said people should not call the number or respond to the letter.

Property owners can find their tax amount at www.pennco.org/treasurer or by calling the Treasurer's Office at 605-394-2163.

