Medicaid expansion continues to draw questions

A discrepancy in state cost and lack of out-of-state metrics riddled a Friday afternoon debate on Constitutional Amendment D at the Black Hills Press Forum.

District 30 Rep. Tim Goodwin (R-Rapid City) argued against the proposed Medicaid expansion against proponent lobbyist and former state legislator Mitch Richter Friday during the press forum's monthly meeting at the Hilton Garden Inn.

Constitutional Amendment D would amend the state constitution to require South Dakota to provide Medicaid benefits to adults between 18 and 65 with incomes below 133% of the federal poverty level beginning July 1, 2023. The Affordable Care Act includes a 5% income disregard, so the measure would expand Medicaid to those with incomes at or below 138% of the federal poverty level.

Those eligible for Medicaid Expansion include families earning less than $37,000 and individual adults up to age 64 with incomes up to $18,000 per year, as well as pregnant women, children, elderly, blind or disabled tribal members in the state. According to South Dakotans Decide Healthcare, the expansion would help more than 40,000 South Dakotans.

Richter said the federal government would pay for 95% of the cost for the first two years followed by the current 90% the next three. The state would have to cover the remaining amount over the five years.

For the first year and an estimated 42,500 individuals joining the program, the total cost between the federal government and the state would be $297,042,000 with the state share at $32,565,000. Richter said the total general fund savings for the state would be $63,572,000.

With increases of new individuals over the next four years, the total cost for five years would be $1.5 billion with the state share at $166,244,000 and a general fund savings of $162,473,000. Richter said this would only cost the state $3.8 million over the first five years.

He said after five years of the expansion, it would cost the state about $22 million. Goodwin said after five years, it would cost $80 million. He said the figure came from both Gov. Kristi Noem's office and the Dept. of Revenue.

Goodwin said the deal would not be clean and would separate South Dakotans into a "winners" and "losers" class society.

"If we adopt this, it's going to be a disaster, I'm telling you," he said.

Goodwin said the adoption of Constitutional Amendment D would exacerbate the hiring issue.

He also said this would be centralized medicine, and that the people in poverty now are all able-bodied people.

"You get a job, you work hard, you make it, you hustle, you get a second job, that's how we all did it," Goodwin said. "It isn't the government, Big Brother's going to come bail you out and give you free health care."

Richter said 61% of the people currently in the program are working adults. He said the people above the poverty rate right now qualify for Obamacare.

"We're picking up those people that don't qualify for anything right now," he said. "We're picking up those folks and giving them an opportunity to have some sort of health care."

Richter said 91% of people in South Dakota are qualified for some exchange policy for healthcare. He said if the total number of people accepted the Medicaid expansion, it would be a net saving to the federal government of $7 million.

Richter said if the amendment passes, the state would have to work on a plan that would be submitted to the federal government by March 1, 2023.

Neither Goodwin or Richter had specific data on the other 38 states that have already voted to expand Medicaid in response to attendees' questions.