Medicaid expansion group wants voters to delay supermajority vote

The group seeking to expand Medicaid in South Dakota wants citizens to be able to delay a vote on whether certain ballot questions — including the Medicaid one — must be passed with supermajority.
Legislators passed a resolution this session to place a constitutional amendment on the June 2022 primary election that would require 60% voter approval for any citizen initiated law or amendment that would cost the state $10 million over five years.
That resolution is directly targeting the Medicaid expansion effort — which is aiming to be on the November 2022 ballot — and is unfairly scheduled for a primary election, which has much less turnout than general elections, Rick Weiland of Dakotans For Health said during a virtual news conference on Monday.
“This just appears to us to be another assault” by Republican legislators to thwart the will of the voters, he said.
The vote on the supermajority should be delayed to the general election so “the full range of South Dakotan voters have an opportunity to be heard,” added Jim Leach, a Rapid City lawyer.
The 2018 election in South Dakota — a midterm election like in 2022 — saw a 26.6% turnout for the primary compared to a 64.9% turnout in the general election, according to the Secretary of State’s website. The 2020 primary had a 28.2% turnout vs. a 73.9% turnout in the general election.
Republican Sen. Lee Schoenbeck admitted that House Joint Resolution (HJR) 500, the supermajority resolution, was aimed at Medicaid expansion, Weiland noted.
Schoenbeck “acknowledged that his expedited push was motivated by the Medicaid expansion campaign, but argued the vote threshold should apply to all ballot initiatives that levy taxes or spend significant state funds,” according to the Associated Press.
Dakotans for Health asked the Secretary of State to allow it to circulate petitions to refer HJR 5003 to the voters. This is known as the referred law process, which is when voters get to uphold or strike down a law passed in the most recent session at the next general election.
If the law is referred, that means it will be scheduled for the November, not June 2022 election.
But Kea Warne, election director at the Secretary of State, rejected the request to circulate petitions, saying referred laws only apply to laws, not petitions.
“To our knowledge we’ve never had an HJR resolution referred to the voters because it's not really a bill,” she told the Journal.
Dakotans for Health is now asking the South Dakota Supreme Court to order the Secretary of State to accept its request. It’s arguing that any legislative action, such as resolutions, count as a law.
Dakotans for Health obtained permission in November 2020 to circulate petitions seeking to put a Medicaid expansion on the November 2020 election via an initiated amendment.
If the group receives enough signatures to make the ballot, voters will be a asked if they want to expand Medicaid to everyone between 18 and 65 who make less than $17,000 a year.
The House and Senate passed HJR 5003 earlier this month that puts the supermajority amendment on the June 2022 ballot.
Dakotans for Health filed a March 11 application with the Secretary of State to circulate petitions to refer HJR 5003 to the November 2022 ballot.
Warne replied March 17 saying she couldn’t accept the application because HJR 5003 is a resolution, not a law.
Dakotans for Health then filed a challenge to Warne’s ruling on Monday with the South Dakota Supreme Court.
“The clock is ticking,” we need 16,691 signatures by June 28, Weiland said. “With less than 100 days we are hoping that the Supreme Court will weigh in as soon as possible.”
Past Supreme Court rulings back up the argument that all legislative decisions count as laws in regards to the referred law process, Leach argued.
Medicaid expansion would make about 42,500 more low-income South Dakotans eligible for the program, according to the nonpartisan Legislative Research Council. It would cost $301.8 million a year with South Dakota paying up to $20.8 million of the cost. The rest would be covered by the federal government.
South Dakota is one of 12 states without Medicaid expansion, a program made available in the 2010 Affordable Care Act.
Weiland said expansion would benefit low-income residents, rural areas, small business owners and hospitals with unpaid bills, especially in the context of the COVID-19 pandemic.
A 2014 poll found that 63% of 400 South Dakotans said they want to expand Medicaid, according to Journal archives. It’s supported by multiple South Dakota healthcare organizations.
