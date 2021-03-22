Medicaid expansion group wants voters to delay supermajority vote

The group seeking to expand Medicaid in South Dakota wants citizens to be able to delay a vote on whether certain ballot questions — including the Medicaid one — must be passed with supermajority.

Legislators passed a resolution this session to place a constitutional amendment on the June 2022 primary election that would require 60% voter approval for any citizen initiated law or amendment that would cost the state $10 million over five years.

That resolution is directly targeting the Medicaid expansion effort — which is aiming to be on the November 2022 ballot — and is unfairly scheduled for a primary election, which has much less turnout than general elections, Rick Weiland of Dakotans For Health said during a virtual news conference on Monday.

“This just appears to us to be another assault” by Republican legislators to thwart the will of the voters, he said.

The vote on the supermajority should be delayed to the general election so “the full range of South Dakotan voters have an opportunity to be heard,” added Jim Leach, a Rapid City lawyer.