 Skip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
alert top story

Medicaid expansion proposal to appear on November ballot

Pandora Papers-States-Explainer
Erin Bormett

PIERRE | A proposal to expand Medicaid eligibility in South Dakota will appear on the November ballot, the secretary of state's office announced Monday.

Constitutional Amendment D was validated after an estimated 38,244 people signed petitions to put in on the ballot, more than 4,000 above the number necessary.

Medicaid is a federal-state health insurance program for low-income people. South Dakota is one of 12 states that has not accepted federal incentives to expand Medicaid eligibility, according to the Kaiser Family Foundation.

South Dakota Public Broadcasting reported that Medicaid expansion has only failed once when put before voters, according to Health Affairs. Voters in Maine, Idaho, Utah, Nebraska, Oklahoma and Missouri approved expansion. Montanans rejected expansion — which would have been covered through a tobacco tax increase — but lawmakers later approved it.

The South Dakota amendment would expand Medicaid to people between 18 and 65 who earn 133% or less of the federal poverty level. The program would be made available to 42,500 additional South Dakotans in its first year, according to the nonpartisan Legislative Research Council.

People are also reading…

The Medicaid expansion question could require 60% approval to pass depending on what happens with a proposed amendment on the state's June ballot. That amendment would require 60% approval, not 50%, for any measure that raises taxes by at least $10 million or spends that amount.

State Sen. Lee Schoenbeck, a supporter of the amendment, has said he was motivated by making it harder to pass a Medicaid expansion, though the Watertown Republican also said it should apply to any ballot initiative that levies taxes or spends significant state money.

You must be logged in to react.
Click any reaction to login.
1
0
0
0
0

Tags

Get local news delivered to your inbox!

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Your Two Cents for Dec. 28

Your Two Cents for Dec. 28

Thank you, Alan Hanks, for your attempt at exculpating Kristi Noem's nepotism in your op-ed. It was a teaching moment for my child, who had ju…

Your Two Cents for Dec. 30

Your Two Cents for Dec. 30

I’m tired of the “Oh, poor me!” stories. Where were you in high school? In the front row taking notes and turning in your homework, or in the …

Your Two Cents for Dec. 29

Your Two Cents for Dec. 29

I don't think one single legislator knows what Critical Race Theory is. I hope they figure it out before the governor pushes yet more legislat…

Your Two Cents for Dec. 31

Your Two Cents for Dec. 31

Congrats to Governor Noem for being selected as the best governor in the nation for 2021 by the American Legislative Exchange Council (ALEC). …

Watch Now: Related Video

Watch Now: California ports making progress

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alert

Breaking News