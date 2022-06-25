Medical cannabis screening drive begins Sunday

Patients who have questions about medical cannabis should speak with their medical provider, a Sioux Falls-based doctor said.

Dr. Mayson Bedient works with MyMarijuanaCards, which will have its Rapid City patient screening event starting Sunday. The screening will last from 8 a.m. to 8 p.m. each day through Wednesday. Patients can register by calling 605-961-5711.

Bedient said patients finding a provider tends to be the difficult step to receive a medical cannabis card.

“Then it’s an evaluation of medical records of the patient, kind of chatting with the patient about what they’re hoping to achieve, what kind of symptoms they’re trying to treat, making the decision with the patient, whether medical marijuana is the right step for them,” he said.

According to state law, patients hoping to receive a medical card must have a debilitating medical condition, which is defined as “a chronic or debilitating disease or medical condition or its treatment that produces one or more of the following: cachexia or wasting syndrome; severe, debilitating pain; severe nausea; seizures; or severe and persistent muscle spasm, including those characteristics of multiple sclerosis."

Bedient said if a medical provider and patient decide it is the best course of action, the provider will fill out a state application that includes a medical form with a patient’s medical diagnosis. The patient then submits their passport-quality photo, their ID, name, address, phone number, pays the $75 state fee and the state Department of Health reviews it. If everything looks good, the patient is issued their card.

Those who qualify under low-income households, or those with a gross monthly household income less than 130% of the federal poverty level, can request a reduced fee by providing documentation.

Bedient said he presents medical marijuana as an option if he feels a patient would benefit from it just like he would any other medication or therapy.

“That varies from individual doctor to individual doctor, what medications (and) what therapies they like,” he said. “I feel that it’s on the same playing field as other medications because it does have a benefit. If I feel that it’s appropriate, I certainly will bring that up in conversation because I know sometimes patients are not sure whether I’m friendly to it and are hesitant to mention it themselves, or maybe aren’t aware that it’s an option for them.”

Bedient said there is a process to add a diagnosis to the list of eligible conditions and the current list may change as time goes on. He said there has been some controversy with the official list and would like to see some mental health disorders, like anxiety, depression and post-traumatic stress disorder, added.

“I’m not saying it should be a first-line treatment, but it should be an option for people who have maybe not responded to other treatments,” he said.

Bedient said this is a new program but medical providers are doing their best to get information out there. He said if patients wonder if they would qualify, they can always call and/or set up an appointment.

Other patient information can be found at medcannabis.sd.gov.

