Medical marijuana legislation now awaits Gov. Noem's signature to become law

  • Updated
Erin Bormett

PIERRE | South Dakota lawmakers on Wednesday passed a proposal place a four-cap limit on the number cannabis plants that medical marijuana patients can grow in their homes.

The Republican-controlled House and Senate have debated for weeks what limits to place on the number of cannabis plants that may be grown in homes after a voter-passed law placed no limit on homegrown plants.

The Senate proposed a limit of three flowering and three non-flowering plants, while the House wanted to do away with homegrown cannabis entirely. On Wednesday, both chambers agreed to limit the number of plants to two flowering and two nonflowering.

The bill passed both chambers and will be sent to Gov. Kristi Noem's desk.

Democratic Rep. Jennifer Keintz argued on the House floor that the limitation would have been one of the lowest in the nation and make it difficult for low-income patients and those who live in rural areas to access medical marijuana.

“It gives them an opportunity to do this at a lower cost and have better access,” she said.

But most Republican lawmakers sided with the argument that the limitations were a necessary compromise between what voters passed and an outright ban on homegrown, which other states in the region have issued.

