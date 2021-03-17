Medicine Shoppe administering COVID-19 shots

When people are looking to receive a COVID-19 vaccine, the first places that come to mind are health care systems like Monument Health. But thanks to the Federal Retail Pharmacy Program, smaller pharmacies have been able to fill the gaps and get more shots in arms.
The Medicine Shoppe at 1304 Mount Rushmore Road is one such location, and besides Walmart is the only pharmacy in Rapid City to offer COVID vaccines. Since the Medicine Shoppe is supplied by Cardinal Health, a participating entity in the federal program, the pharmacy was able to join the vaccination effort.
Curtis Rising, the Medicine Shoppe’s owner and pharmacist, said the pharmacy usually gets between 100-200 doses per week of the Moderna and Johnson and Johnson vaccines. The actual numbers vary by week, and Rising said the pharmacy usually orders more doses which get canceled.
“We put the order in on Tuesday and it may say canceled, but then we get an email saying ‘You’re getting your doses,’ and it’s here on Thursday,” Rising said Tuesday. “It’s kind of hard to plan for, but I think we’ve got the rhythm of it.”
Despite the oftentimes confusing allocation process, Rising said the rollout has been going fairly smooth for the pharmacy. The Medicine Shoppe had been preparing to offer COVID vaccinations for “quite a while” before shots came online: setting up an online scheduling portal for people to register and figuring out the billing and administration aspects of vaccination.
“It has taken a lot of work, but I think we prepared well,” he said.
The Medicine Shoppe is a smaller retail pharmacy headquartered in St. Louis, with around 500 locations in 43 states. Rising said local pharmacies across the country have played a big role in getting large numbers of people vaccinated.
“Sometimes the smaller pharmacies can roll stuff out quicker because they’re a little bit more nimble as far as operations go,” Rising said. “The states who have done really well, like West Virginia and Alaska, it’s been a lot of the local pharmacies. They gave [the vaccine] to the local pharmacies, and they’ve got it out that way.”
Like other pharmacies in the state participating in the Federal Retail Pharmacy Program, the Medicine Shoppe is trying to ensure that people who need the vaccine the most are getting it and doing so according to state guidelines.
The Rapid City location’s average customer age is in the 65-70 range. Now, the Medicine Shoppe is opening up vaccination to other people in Group 1D, mainly those under 65 with pre-existing conditions.
To sign up for a vaccine at the Medicine Shoppe, visit their website, pick a time, enter your information, and then visit the pharmacy at that time to get the shot. There are usually around 100 appointments per week based on the allocation.
The online registration has made the vaccination process a lot easier, Rising said, than taking hundreds of phone calls. Instead, the pharmacy can see an organized list online of all the appointments, some of which have been scheduled a month in advance. If a cancellation occurs, there is also a waiting list that the pharmacy will then use to get someone in to make sure all the doses are given out.
Customers have been “so thankful” and even jubilant to get vaccinated for COVID, Rising said.
“For them to get this shot knowing that it will help prevent them from dying, there’s some people that almost have tears in their eyes because they’re so happy,” he said.
Rising said he hoped everyone would get vaccinated because those who hold out will be the ones who continue to spread COVID.
“The more people that are vaccinated, the less variants there are, the less people that are sick, and the quicker it goes away,” he said.