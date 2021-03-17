Medicine Shoppe administering COVID-19 shots

When people are looking to receive a COVID-19 vaccine, the first places that come to mind are health care systems like Monument Health. But thanks to the Federal Retail Pharmacy Program, smaller pharmacies have been able to fill the gaps and get more shots in arms.

The Medicine Shoppe at 1304 Mount Rushmore Road is one such location, and besides Walmart is the only pharmacy in Rapid City to offer COVID vaccines. Since the Medicine Shoppe is supplied by Cardinal Health, a participating entity in the federal program, the pharmacy was able to join the vaccination effort.

Curtis Rising, the Medicine Shoppe’s owner and pharmacist, said the pharmacy usually gets between 100-200 doses per week of the Moderna and Johnson and Johnson vaccines. The actual numbers vary by week, and Rising said the pharmacy usually orders more doses which get canceled.

“We put the order in on Tuesday and it may say canceled, but then we get an email saying ‘You’re getting your doses,’ and it’s here on Thursday,” Rising said Tuesday. “It’s kind of hard to plan for, but I think we’ve got the rhythm of it.”