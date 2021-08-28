Meet Tango, a Pennington County search and rescue dog

Over the last four weeks, Tiana Shuster and her Australian Shepherd, Tango, found two missing teenage boys in the Black Hills.

Tango and Shuster are part of the Pennington County Search and Rescue team. Shuster said the successful searches are the result of Tango's eager-to-work disposition.

"In the last month we've had two finds where the dog was actually able to go all the way in to the victim," Shuster said. "It was really cool for him."

As a reward, Tango receives all the praise Shuster can give — and a hotdog.

Support Local Journalism Your membership makes our reporting possible. {{featured_button_text}}

"He just really likes the loves, that's all he wants," Shuster said. "He just wants me to pet him, that's the kind of dog he is."

At the beginning of a search, Shuster presents Tango with a scent article, which is something that smells like the subject of the search.

"I give him that scent and he follows that person footstep to footstep, from where I know they left until he finds them," Shuster said. "He takes their scent, and he just follows. I'm just the dope on a rope."

The two have been working with each other for all of Tango's life.