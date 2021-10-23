Melissa Good, state's Counselor of the Year, prepares for college application season

When Melissa Good was a student, she liked to experiment with academic directions and to imagine the different paths that her life might take.

Or, as she put it with a chuckle, “I was one of those kids who wasn’t ever really sure exactly what they wanted to do.”

Now Good is a counselor at Stevens High School in Rapid City Area Schools and those memories from her own student days help her to peer into the challenges her students might be confronting today.

“I definitely empathize with them,” she said. “And I can take the pressure off of them.”

Good, named Counselor of the Year for 2021 by the South Dakota Counseling Association, is helping high school students navigate the waters during the stressful COVID-19 years, and she’s helping seniors as they make their push toward post-secondary education. Good is one of four school counselors at Stevens High school, and among 30 counselors in the district.

“She’s got a very kind, relaxed demeanor, but she’s very professional with students,” said Katie Baskerville, a counselor at Central High School who used to work with Good at Stevens High School. “She just has a great way of working with people of all ages.”

Baskerville nominated Good for Counselor of the Year, an award that was announced last spring. She’s working in her 10th year in Rapid City Area Schools, with most of those years coming in Stevens High School. She also works part-time at Lutheran Social Services.

A focus on adolescents

Good graduated from South Dakota Mines with a bachelor’s degree in interdisciplinary sciences and a minor in business administration. She later earned master’s degrees, through South Dakota State University, in agency counseling and school counseling.

She also worked as an addiction counselor with the Pennington County Sheriff’s Office for about five years, and before that as a juvenile correctional officer at Western South Dakota Juvenile Services Center for about three years, right out of undergraduate school.

“I’ve always really liked working with adolescents,” she said.

As students — especially seniors — move into a time of year when they think hard about what they’ll do after college, Good’s role takes on even more intensity. She said she encourages students on the cusp of post-secondary life to take a breath and make the best decisions they can — and not necessarily decisions that determine the course of their lives for decades to come.

“They feel a lot of pressure to know what they want to do,” she said. “That’s somewhat unrealistic in (multiple) regards: because they are young, because the labor markets change so frequently. But I talk about making the best decisions they can at this point.”

Those decisions, she said, ought to preserve flexibility down the road.

“I do encourage them to graduate from high school,” she said, “because that just opens a lot of doors in the future.”

College and careers

Good is slated to coordinate college application week at Stevens High School early in November. The whole month of November is designated as College and Career Readiness Month by the school district. Seniors work on such tasks as completing applications with help from the counselors, Good explained. They also dive into a scholarship search and explore various kinds of post-secondary opportunities with speakers who come to the school.

Good also emphasizes, for students, that applications to South Dakota colleges are free for more than a month this fall through the South Dakota Board of Regents’ Free College Application Campaign. This year, the board announced, the period will be extended from one week to six weeks, running from Oct. 18 to Nov. 30. At other times, undergraduate application fees for South Dakota public universities range from $20 to $35.

Good said she encourages students to consider college even if they’ve experienced academic struggles in high school. Many students, she said, find their academic passion a little later in their academic careers — and so students shouldn’t rule themselves out of college contention.

“They’re totally college material,” she said. “I tell them that all the time.”

She also said she helps a number of first-generation college students — or soon-to-be college students. She might send them emails or otherwise make sure they know the steps of the whole application process.

“A lot of times they have super-supportive families,” she said. “Their families have just never gone through this process.”

Regaining calm

Not all of Good’s work involves crafting academic plans. Frequently, she said, students come into her office needing some emotional support, or a place where they can take a long, restorative breath.

“They come in every day,” she said, noting that sometimes students are referred by teachers, sometimes she notices that a student needs help, and sometimes a student just requests to see her. She’s developed ways to help them calm down so they can talk more easily about what they’re facing.

“A lot of it is helping with central nervous system regulation,” she said. “A lot of the times when they come in like that, they’re very unregulated. They’re tearful, not breathing well.”

She said she has a mandala — a circular symbolic ornament — in her office that she allows students to hold and to trace without ink as they ease into a calmer state of mind.

“They get to touch it,” she said. “It’s an actively engaging thing. You trace the lines, but you don’t have to think or talk.”

She also offers them other choices, such as breathing exercises, to help them become calm.

This year, in the face of COVID-19, she’s noticed some differences.

“I would say there’s more anxiety,” she said, something she said she’s heard from other counselors, too. She also noted more motivation problems among students, “but not across the boards.” She said the younger students, moving into high school from middle school, seem to be struggling a bit more than other students.

Helping students

Good said she welcomes the chance to interact with adolescents who’ve undergone struggles, behavioral and otherwise. She described approaching them with patience, giving them the chance to speak with her as comfortably as they can.

“I like that group of adolescents who maybe aren’t making the healthiest choices all the time,” she said. “They can be somewhat challenging, but they’re usually open and willing to talk about things.”

As Good described her work, she clearly relished all of the help — in all sorts of settings — that she could give. But a school setting, she said, offers something other venues sometimes don’t: time. In a school, Good can watch her students grow up as she gets to know them.

“It can take years to get a good relationship going,” Good said. “And if they stay in high school, I do get to know them for years.”

