Memorial Day commemorations set in Rapid City, Black Hills National Cemetery

The Black Hills War Memorial Association will be hosting a special ceremony Monday morning in Rapid City, and the Black Hills National Cemetery will also hold two commemoration events on Monday.

Black Hills War Memorial Association president Ed Manzano said his group's ceremony will be from 9-10 a.m. Monday at the Veterans Memorial in Memorial Park. He said the Rapid City American Legion Post 22 Honor Guard will post the military flag colors, perform a rifle volley salute and play "Taps." Manzano said a special speaker and guests will include family members of local World War II heroes.

The Black Hills National Cemetery in Sturgis will hold two ceremonies Monday, one at 11 a.m. and the other at 1 p.m. The 11 a.m. ceremony is sponsored by the South Dakota Veterans of Foreign Wars, with the National Senior Vice Commander of the VFW Timothy Borland as the the keynote speaker.

The 1 p.m. ceremony is sponsored by the Cheyenne River Sioux Tribe. Black Hills National Cemetery Director Terry Corkins said the ceremonies will be held in the committal shelter and flag pole area. Parking will be directed by cemetery staff.

Corkins said this will be the first public Memorial Day ceremony at the cemetery since 2019.

According to information from the U.S. Department of Veterans Affairs, Memorial Day was formerly known as Decoration Day. It commemorates U.S. service members who died while on active duty. First enacted to honor Union and Confederate soldiers following the American Civil War, it was extended after World War I to honor Americans who have died in all wars.

The preferred name for the holiday gradually changed from "Decoration Day" to "Memorial Day," which was first used in 1882. It did not become more common until after World War II and was not declared the official name by federal law until 1967.

Congress passed the Uniform Holidays Bill, June 28, 1968, which moved three holidays from their traditional dates to a specified Monday to create a convenient three-day weekend. The holidays included Washington's Birthday, Veterans Day and Memorial Day. The change moved Memorial Day from its traditional May 30 date to the last Monday in May. The law took effect at the federal level in 1971.

Many Americans observe Memorial Day by visiting cemeteries and memorials. A National Moment of Remembrance takes place at 3 p.m. local time, on the holiday. Many people also observe the tradition of flying the United States flag at half-staff from dawn until noon local time.

