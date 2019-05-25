Memorial Day events in the Black Hills will pay tribute to all United States servicemen and women who have died while on active duty. The following observances will take place on Monday.
Memorial Day Program, 11 a.m. and 1 p.m., Black Hills National Cemetery near Sturgis, at the committal shelter/flag pole area. Parking will be directed by cemetery staff.
The 11 a.m. program, sponsored by the American Legion, will feature keynote speaker Denny Brenden, the state commander of the South Dakota American Legion. Brendan, of Watertown, served in the U.S. Marine Corps and spent a year in Vietnam as a rifleman. He is a life member of The American Legion, Veterans of Foreign Wars, Disabled American Veterans, Vietnam Veterans of America and the Marine Corps League.
After the 11 a.m. program, the American Legion Auxiliary will serve lunch at noon at the Veterans Club, 868 Main St. in Sturgis. The cost is $7 and it is open to the public.
The 1 p.m. ceremony, sponsored by the Oglala Sioux Tribe, will feature a guest speaker still to be determined.
Memorial Day, and the days leading up to it, is the busiest time of year at Black Hills National Cemetery, cemetery director Terry Corkins said. As of Thursday, family and friends could begin placing decorations on graves for Memorial Day. The cemetery’s Memorial Day program has attracted between 800 and 1,000 people in years past, he said.
Fort Meade National Cemetery tours, 1 p.m. and 3 p.m., southwest of Fort Meade on Old Stone Road off Highway 34 east of Sturgis. Voices from the Hilltop, a walking tour of the Fort Meade National Cemetery, will feature actors portraying seven people buried in the cemetery. The portrayals will include a Fort Meade army post laundress, the daughter of the post’s commanding officer, a civilian employee of the quartermaster’s department, and a young boy. The walking tours are free to the public and will be at the post cemetery. In case of inclement weather, the portrayals will move to the Fort Meade Museum, 50 Sheridan St., Fort Meade. Parking is limited; those who attend are encouraged to arrive early.
Memorial Day service, 5 p.m., Chapel in the Hills, 3788 Chapel Lane, Rapid City. Everyone is welcome to the annual Memorial Day service honoring veterans and others from around the world. The service will include Rushmore VFW Post #1273, the Patriot Guard Riders, and Boy Scout Troop 320. The service will be led by Pastors Herb Cleveland and Warren Lahammer, with special guest Stan Adelstein. Music will be led by Del and Sharon Beck. A light meal will follow, sponsored by Thrivent Financial. Attendees are encouraged to stay after the meal to attend the opening night of the Chapel's evening worship service.
Memorial Day weekend open house, 7 a.m. to 10 p.m., Crazy Horse Memorial, along US Highway 16/385 (the Crazy Horse Memorial Highway). Crazy Horse Memorial will honor all fallen heroes who fought for the nation. Native American artists will be featured throughout the Welcome Center. Admission is free with three cans of food per person. The Legends in Light Laser Show begins for the season on Memorial Day weekend; the show begins at 9:30 p.m.
In addition to Black Hills-area Memorial Day events, a National Moment of Remembrance takes place at 3 p.m. on Memorial Day. Many people also observe the tradition of flying the United States flag at half-staff from dawn until noon local time.
First enacted to honor Union and Confederate soldiers after the Civil War, Memorial Day was extended after World War I to honor Americans who have died in all wars.