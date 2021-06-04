Memorial events planned for Canadian, Rapid City children who died at Indian boarding schools

A local organization is planning memorial events and a shoe donation drive for the 215 unmarked child graves found at a Canadian Indian boarding school and the 50 known children who died at the Rapid City Indian Boarding School.
"Unfortunately, the unmarked graves at the Rapid City Indian Boarding School are a common finding for most Indian boarding schools," Remembering The Children wrote on its Facebook page. "Our team's prayers go out to the relatives and descendants of the 215 children discovered buried in the unmarked graves at the Kamloops Indian Residential School."
The Tk'emlúps te Secwe̓pemc First Nation announced last week that ground-penetrating radar had detected the remains of Indigenous children who died at the Kamloops school, which operated in Kamloops, British Columbia, from 1890 until the 1970s.
The public is welcome to bring shoes to the bottom of the Sioux San stairway on Canyon Lake Drive across from Sioux Park before or during a Friday afternoon prayer service. The shoes are meant to represent the 215 children and will be donated to kids in need.
Remembering the Children will host the prayer service at 6 p.m. Friday at the staircase.
It will then host a public reflection at 10 a.m. Saturday at Founder Parks, the site of the former Osh Kosh camp.
The Friday event will be more private and prayer focused, while the Saturday event is geared more toward public education, according to the Facebook page events.
The Canadian and United States governments, as well as churches, ran boarding schools that forcefully took Native American children from their families, banned them from speaking their language and practicing their culture, and forced them to assimilate into the mainstream white, Christian culture of the countries.
Physical and sexual abuse were common at the boarding schools. So was poor healthcare, record keeping and communication with families. These conditions led to child deaths but also families and communities not knowing the details of what exactly happened to their relatives.
Remembering the Children/The Rapid City Indian Boarding School Lands Project has documented 50 children who died at the Rapid City school.
The school, operated by the Bureau of Indian Affairs from 1898 to 1933, was located at the current Sioux San/Oyate Health Center campus and surrounding areas in west Rapid City.
Remembering the Children is fundraising to build a memorial park for the children who survived and died at the school.
— Contact Arielle Zionts at arielle.zionts@rapidcityjournal.com.