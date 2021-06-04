Memorial events planned for Canadian, Rapid City children who died at Indian boarding schools

A local organization is planning memorial events and a shoe donation drive for the 215 unmarked child graves found at a Canadian Indian boarding school and the 50 known children who died at the Rapid City Indian Boarding School.

"Unfortunately, the unmarked graves at the Rapid City Indian Boarding School are a common finding for most Indian boarding schools," Remembering The Children wrote on its Facebook page. "Our team's prayers go out to the relatives and descendants of the 215 children discovered buried in the unmarked graves at the Kamloops Indian Residential School."

The Tk'emlúps te Secwe̓pemc First Nation announced last week that ground-penetrating radar had detected the remains of Indigenous children who died at the Kamloops school, which operated in Kamloops, British Columbia, from 1890 until the 1970s.

The public is welcome to bring shoes to the bottom of the Sioux San stairway on Canyon Lake Drive across from Sioux Park before or during a Friday afternoon prayer service. The shoes are meant to represent the 215 children and will be donated to kids in need.