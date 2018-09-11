A memorial fund has been established for donations to the family of fallen Sturgis firefighter David Fischer.
The account, called the David Fischer Family Memorial, is set up at Black Hills Federal Credit Union locations across the state of South Dakota.
The South Dakota Local Assistance State Team (LAST) is providing organizational and logistical support for the fund.
There has also been an email account set up for anyone wishing to extend condolences, provide pictures, send prayers for those unable to attend services for Fischer on Saturday in Sturgis.
That email is davidfischermemorial@gmail.com.
Service information can be found at southdakotalast.blogspot.com.