Memorial park planned for children of Rapid City Indian Boarding School

A 2013 research project into the history of the Sioux San campus has blossomed into a plan to create a memorial park for the children who attended and died there when it was the Rapid City Indian Boarding School.
“We’re going to build a beautiful memorial for our children,” Lafawn Janis told more than 100 people gathered in front of a hill near the Sioux San campus on Monday.
Janis, a member of the memorial committee, celebrated the park's groundbreaking on Native American Day during the third annual walk to remember the children who died at the boarding school.
The memorial, called Remembering the Children, will give people a space to honor the children year-round, not just during the annual walks. It will be located on flat land and a hillside between Canyon Lake United Methodist Church and West Middle School. TerraSite Design, a Rapid City-based company, has created designs for the memorial, which is expected to cost nearly $2 million.
“It’s so overdue,” Kibbe McGaa said of the memorial. It will "detail all the time periods from when we camped along the creek, to when the children went to school there, to the TB (tuberculosis) sanitarium.”
“It's really important that we have a place that tells our history,” said McGaa, a member of the Oglala Sioux Tribe who researched the history of the Sioux San land when she worked at the medical facility.
The research helped illuminate what many Lakota elders already knew: that dozens of children died at the boarding school and some were buried on the grounds.
One of those children was 10-year-old Adolph Russell, McGaa’s grandmother’s brother. He died in 1909 during an explosion in the boiler room that he worked in. The students attended school for half the day and worked the other half, McGaa said.
The boarding school was operated by the Bureau of Indian Affairs from 1898 to 1933 on a 1,200-acre property that now consists of the Sioux San/Oyate Health Center campus and surrounding areas in west Rapid. Most students came from the Pine Ridge, Rosebud and Cheyenne River reservations but also from other areas of the Dakotas, Wyoming, Montana and Wisconsin. Once there, they were forced to assimilate to white culture and not allowed to practice their own.
"While some attendance was voluntary, particularly in later years, much of it was under duress or by force," committee member Heather Dawn Thompson told the Journal. "Federal law permitted withholding of the family's food rations if the parents did not comply. Some hid their children, but most were found and forcibly removed. Police officers were used to capture the children who tried to escape."
The memorial
The project’s website, rememberingthechildren.org, outlines the history of the boarding school, has scans of school rosters and correspondence, and provides searchable databases of children who attended and died at the school.
It also has a detailed budget for the project along with descriptions and graphics for each element of the memorial. Many of the design elements reflect Lakota culture and symbolism. Other parts educate people about the boarding school while some allow the community to gather and pray together.
“It’s a place of solemnity and reverence" as well as “a place where we can connect with our heritage and identity,” McGaa said.
The flat side of the park near the church will have a concrete plaza in the design and colors of a Lakota medicine wheel. Artist Dale Lamphere — who created the Dignity sculpture near Chamberlain — will create a sculpture of a mother and her child. A memorial wall will provide information about the history of the site.
The east side will also have Indigenous plants that people can use for food and medicine, inipis (sweat lodges) for prayer, and a cooking space/shelter for shared meals.
The cooking space/shelter is the most expensive element at $150,000 followed by the sculpture, which is estimated to cost $100,000.
A winding pebble path with informational panels and benches will bring visitors west to the hillside, where some of the children were buried. The path will end near the Pointe West Apartments.
The grave sites will be marked with four burial scaffolds decorated with cradle boards and toys. Individual boulders engraved with the names of the more than 50 identifiable children who died at the school will be placed nearby.
"The burial sites were located through a combination of oral histories, expertise from tribal historic preservation officers (THPOs), spiritual leaders, land documents, and mapping evidence," Thompson said. "Unfortunately, the boarding school did not keep records of where the children were buried so the exact location is imprecise. As such, we ask the community to respect the entire space."
The "simple and beautiful design" was made with the help from families of children who attended the boarding school, spiritual advisers, THPOs, and others, Janis said.
The park will be about five acres on an approximately 25-acre piece of land held in trust by the federal government for the Oglala, Rosebud and Cheyenne River Sioux tribes, Thompson said.
"It’s a really big deal when we get some of our land back … this is a victory,” said Ryman LeBeau, a council member for the Cheyenne River Sioux Tribe. "It's a great day to be Lakota."
All three tribal councils signed resolutions in support of creating the memorial on the land so “our children will know we didn’t forget them,” LeBeau said at the groundbreaking ceremony.
While the tribes have control of the land, they and the committee will have to work with the church and apartment building to obtain parking for the memorial, Thompson said. They will also have to work with the city to connect to water and electricity.
Rapid City Mayor Steve Allender said the city will work with the committee and private groups to make sure the memorial becomes a reality.
More than $3,500 has already been raised after the Rapid City Youth Council, Wakpamni Lake Community of the Pine Ridge Reservation and the family of Mark Sherman announced donations at Monday's event. Sherman died in 1910 at age 10 when he was hit by a train while trying to return to the Pine Ridge Reservation. James Means, one of the three other boys he ran away with, also died after being hit.
It's important to "remember these kids who had died because they were youth and so are we," youth council member Peyton Swallow told the Journal. "It is our job to change what happens in the future because we can't change what happened in the past."
Swallow, a sophomore at Central High School and member of the Sisseton Wahpeton Oyate, said she hopes to learn the stories of each child who died at the school.
Research by McGaa, Thompson and others also confirmed what elders know about what happened to the 1,200-acre campus once the boarding school shut down.
After lobbying from Rapid City, the school district, chamber of commerce, the Catholic church and others, Congress passed a law in 1948 that said the land could be sold to churches, used for "needy Indians," or given to the city, school district and National Guard. None of the land went to Native Americans despite decades of efforts from the community.
Three buildings are currently illegally built on the land, the committee says. The group is hoping to conduct a land swap with the city or school district so the Native American community can create a community center or other project.
