Memory Cafe, coalition support Alzheimer's caregivers

South Dakota’s first Memory Café is the type of caregiver support Wendy Cordes Abbott wishes her family had as they cared for her mother through years of Alzheimer’s disease.

Abbott’s mother, Kathy Cordes of Rapid City, died July 10. Kathy’s family, including her husband, Kirk, daughter Abbott, and a son, Spencer Cordes, spent about the last six years of Cordes’ life caring for her and trying to find resources to educate themselves about supporting a loved one with Alzheimer’s. Resources were scarce.

“In South Dakota, there’s over 18,000 people living with Alzheimer’s in this state. That’s going to grow another 11% by 2025,” Abbott said. “My mom was one of those statistics. … It’s a chronic illness and it’s terminal. It is a long process when you have Alzheimer’s.”

Abbott lives in Fort Collins, Colo., and she traveled to Rapid City at least monthly to help with her mother’s care. When her mother began to experience significant decline five or six years ago, Abbott said her family became frustrated when they looked for services to help them and found few, if any.

Abbott said she took her parents to Fort Collins so they could all get some training and guidance on “how to live their lives with quality and joy,” Abbott said.

The lack of resources in the Rapid City area was “super discouraging and isolating,” Abbott said.

Now, Abbott has helped establish the Western South Dakota Dementia Coalition, an organization that brings together groups and resources from throughout the state and region that can assist Alzheimer’s patients and their families and caregivers. Abbott also helped to organize Black Hills Memory Café, a free monthly event that gives caregivers and those with Alzheimer’s and dementia an opportunity to socialize in a relaxed environment.

Rapid City is the first community in South Dakota to offer a Memory Café, Abbott said. The first Black Hills Memory Café took place July 12. The next Black Hills Memory Café will be from 10 to 11:30 a.m. Aug. 9 at Minneluzahan Senior Center.

“A Memory Café is an opportunity for caregivers and their loved ones with dementia to come together to enjoy social engagement with others in a similar situation without the common pressures of everyday life with dementia. Each month an interactive program is planned with presentations, music, trivia, time for conversation and refreshments. Local resources and educational materials are also available,” Abbott said in a news release.

Each month, a guest speaker and program is planned; August’s topic is gardening. Each Memory Café includes interactive activities that are appropriate for people who have cognitive decline.

Abbott said the Black Hills Memory Café was developed based on similar Memory Cafes in North Dakota and Colorado, and by consulting with a dementia coach in Wisconsin. A team of volunteers coordinates the Black Hills Memory Café.

“It’s a place for people with Alzheimer’s and their loved ones to come and be in a social setting without feeling any kind of judgment,” Abbott said. “I wish my family had this option back when we needed this connection and some joy in our lives. … Caregivers get to connect with each other, and we connect them with resources in the area.”

Jan Bartscher of Rapid City is involved in the Western South Dakota Dementia Coalition and is a co-facilitator of the Black Hills Memory Café.

“We’re thrilled we had guests come to our first Memory Café,” Bartscher said. “The most important comment I heard is … everyone who was there felt comfortable being there. We want this to be a joyful, relaxing time for people to come apart from the daily challenges of dementia and just have a good time.”

Before getting involved with Black Hills Memory Café, three years ago Bartscher began volunteering for the South Dakota Chapter of the Alzheimer’s Association. She founded and is the lead facilitator of a support group for people who have family members with Alzheimer’s or dementia. The support group meets at noon on the fourth Friday of each month at Rapid City Public Library. Anyone who cares for someone with dementia in their home or who has a family member with dementia in a long-term care facility is welcome.

Bartscher said she feels privileged to be part of the support services that are developing for families affected by Alzheimer’s disease and dementia.

“It’s one of the worst diseases because loved ones lose their loved ones first when their mind is taken” and again when the person dies, Bartscher said. "I've met some wonderful people that are on such a hard journey."

Black Hills Memory Café is sponsored by Minneluzahan Senior Center and grant funds from Dakota Geriatrics, part of the University of North Dakota gerontology program. Black Hills Memory Café is offered in partnership with the Alzheimer’s Association, South Dakota Chapter and the Western South Dakota Dementia Coalition.

The Western South Dakota Dementia Coalition includes long-term care facilities, dementia care services, financial planners, the state Department of Human Services, veterans’ organizations and more.

Abbott hopes the dementia coalition and Memory Café will provide the assistance and support her family needed when caring for Kathy Cordes. Both she and her father, Kirk Cordes, a retired rancher, are part of the coalition.

“We didn’t know other people in the area who were faced with the same challenges. My dad was trying to get advice on how to be a better caregiver,” she said. “With Alzheimer’s, it’s such a ripple effect through the whole family. The caregiver burnout is enormous. … My dad provided 18 million hours of unpaid care.”

“It feels good knowing we could help people that are coming in our footsteps, because unfortunately there’s a ton of them,” Abbott said. “We want to make sure people know they’re not alone.”

In South Dakota, more than 19,000 family members act as caregivers for a loved one, Abbott said. While the dementia coalition can direct people to helpful resources, the Black Hills Memory Café acts as a time of respite and a way to bring back some joy to life.

“(Caregivers) feel isolated because no one knows how to connect with our loved ones and us,” Abbott said, adding that the toll of caregiving often causes or contributes to caregivers’ physical health problems as well as emotional stress.

By creating more resources for Alzheimer’s patients and their families, Abbott also hopes to raise awareness about Alzheimer’s disease and change public perceptions about it.

“I think a lot of people used to think it’s just senility, it’s normal aging, and honestly, it is not,” Abbott said. “Not everybody gets Alzheimer’s, and they shouldn’t.”

Early detection of Alzheimer’s is important, she said, and lifestyle factors contribute to preventing Alzheimer’s as well.

“The misconceptions and stigma are something we all recognize needs to change. Caregivers need help. Professional caregivers in the medical community need more training. There needs to be more awareness of Alzheimer’s. We need to recognize it’s not part of normal aging. That’s why we formed the coalition,” Abbott said. “I’m encouraged by what’s cropping up in western South Dakota for families like mine.”

For more information about the Western South Dakota Dementia Coalition or the Black Hills Memory Café, contact MemoryCafeBH@gmail.com. For more information about the Alzheimer’s Association’s Dementia Caregiver support group, call 605-339-4543.