Mental health awareness event to be held Saturday at Rushmore Mall
Mental health awareness event to be held Saturday at Rushmore Mall

Rapid City Mayor Steve Allender

One in five Americans have a mental illness. Nine in 10 people who die by suicide have an underlying mental illness. Each day in the United States, 20 veterans die by suicide, the second-leading cause of death among South Dakotans age 15 to 34.

To focus awareness on both mental health and suicide issues in the community, Rapid City Mayor Steve Allender proclaimed Saturday as Healthy Minds: Mental Health Awareness & Suicide Prevention Day.

Ward 1 City Council member Pat Jones will share the mayoral proclamation at noon as part of Saturday's ninth annual Healthy Minds awareness event at Rushmore Mall. Jones will present the proclamation near the area of the bath & Body Works store, across from the Buckle.

Download PDF Mental Health Proclamation

"Knowing how to access resources available in the Black Hills community to improve one's whole health is critical," Allender wrote in the proclamation, which cites the statistics of mental illness and suicide. "A holistic approach to physical, mental, spiritual, social and intellectual wellness is essential to improving one's overall health and quality of life."

The event, hosted in conjunction with the Front Porch Coalition's Virtual 5K event and VA Black Hills Health Care System's Virtual Mental Health Summit, includes vendors, activities and in-person and Zoom events provided by numerous area wellness and health care agency and organization sponsors

Other scheduled events included a strongman competition and an equine assisted learning activity in the Rushmore Mall parking lot.

For more information about Saturday's event, contact Stardust Red Bow with VA Black Hills at 605-490-9704.

