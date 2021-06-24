Mental health, substance abuse fuel homelessness

Jasper said it's like night and day when he takes his shot for his schizophrenia.
He said his diagnosis, along with bipolar depression and sober lifestyle after being addicted to crystal meth, is just part of life.
“The only thing that’s holding me back is that my ID and Social Security card got stolen out of my wallet,” he said.
Jasper, a pseudonym for a homeless man whose identity is known to the Journal and verified by Cornerstone Rescue Mission, lives at Cornerstone and is saving money for a place of his own. He said the mission helps him communicate with Behavior Management Systems to keep his mental health disorders in check.
He said he’s been at the mission on and off for about a year.
“This time I’m going to stay here and get on my feet because I’ve actually got my flagging certificate,” he said.
Part of his money goes to his daughter. He said he ended up at the mission after he and his wife separated about two years ago. Jasper said he moved home to Arkansas but “missed my daughter something fierce” and came back.
When he first moved to Rapid City about 13 years ago, he quit crystal meth cold turkey.
“I was actually about to hit rock bottom,” Jasper said of that time. “It was either death or jail, so I took a dart, threw it up on the U.S. map. It landed here, (I spent) $250 on a bus ticket and off I went.”
Jasper said he got trespassing warnings from a few places in the winter like the post office and would walk around at night to help keep warm. He said he was only outside for about two to four weeks.
Now, though, Jasper is looking for a flagging job in construction and making his own way.
Finding help
Lysa Allison, executive director of Cornerstone Rescue Mission, said the organization works with Behavior Management Systems to connect people to the right services.
Allison said about 90% of the people who come to the mission have experienced some trauma.
“Maybe in childhood, maybe as an adult, it’s tough,” she said. “Some of them have had some pretty horrendous lives. It’s just... they’re beautiful people and the resiliency that they show to me is just amazing. The sense of humor they can have throughout all of it and the hope that they still have is just incredible.”
The mission serves those who are sober and homeless and has a re-entry program for those leaving incarceration. Meals are open to the public all week. Breakfast Monday through Friday is served from 7:30 a.m. to 8 a.m., lunch from 12:30 p.m. to 1 p.m., and dinner from 6 p.m. to 6:30 p.m. Meals on Saturday are from 8:30 a.m. to 9 a.m., 12:30 p.m. to 1 p.m., and 6 p.m. to 6:30 p.m. Sundays and holiday mealtimes are from 8:30 a.m. to 9 a.m., 1:30 p.m. to 2 p.m., and 6 p.m. to 6:30.
Heather Armstrong said the majority of people who pass through Crisis Care at the Care Campus have likely been homeless at some point in their lives.
Armstrong, who has been the Crisis Care clinician supervisor for the past two years and came to the clinic in 2011, said over the past 10 years the majority of people she’s seen have had a combination of homelessness, mental health crises and substance abuse disorders.
“These people don’t need hospitalization,” Armstrong said. “Sometimes they do, sometimes they need medications, but for the most part, I think the Crisis Care Center works because we can keep them for 24 hours and we focus on self care.”
The center provides immediate access to care for adults 18 and older with mental health and substance abuse concerns. Individuals meet with a qualified mental health professional to build a personalized stabilization plan. A visit could also result in immediate referrals to community agencies or other service providers, according to its website.
According to Care Campus data, 2,572 people were admitted to Crisis Care between Sept. 26, 2018, and Sept. 26, 2020. Between 2019 and 2020, Crisis Care saw 4% of admission to the Care Campus, 22% were admitted to detox, and 1% were admitted to residential treatment.
From 2018 to 2019, 6% were admitted to Crisis Care and 18% were admitted to detox. Chief Deputy Willie Whelchel said the campus opened for the first year without residential treatment. There are 57 beds.
Armstrong said mental health issues are typically a brain disorder. Adding substance abuse does impact brain functions like being able to make logical decisions, focusing and concentrating.
“Having the sobriety to follow through with recommendations is definitely some of the barriers that I see,” she said. “Mostly it’s just a big barrier and interference from them to focus on being able to find housing. It’s a difficult process in general... housing is very difficult to get into.”
Armstrong said behavioral changes are typically a result of trauma. Research has shown that with the mental health component, there is a biological change to someone’s brain.
Armstrong said people can become hyper-vigilant, distrusting of their environment and other people, and live waiting for something bad to happen.
She said the center collaborates with detox, residential treatment and other programs within the Care Campus to make sure people are receiving the services they need. She said sometimes if after the 24-hour stay there’s still concern for someone’s safety, they refer them to the Emergency Room and get in contact with Monument Behavioral Health.
Barry Tice, director of county Health and Human Services, said the idea of the Care Campus came to fruition after the city and county came together knowing they had outgrown the alcohol and drug program facility on North Lacrosse Street.
Whelchel said they wanted to bring more partners to the table and identified the need for more resources.
“We do know that many of (the community’s homeless) have different levels of care we need to be involved in,” he said.
Whelchel said the county figured out about 30 years ago that mental health is a big component to masking trauma, but the only facility available to help was in Yankton. He said they also figured out that putting someone in detox for a night and then doing that over and over again wasn’t helpful.
He said the Care Campus has put all the resources into one spot, which makes it more efficient and easier for those seeking services or moving from one service to the next.
Tice said the facility and services are available for those that need them if they’re ready for them.
“If you’re not (ready), there’s still a safe place for you to come while you work through the chronic substance abuse disorder,” he said.
Dee LeBeau-Hein, founder of Swiftbird Consulting and a member of the Cheyenne River Sioux Tribe, has worked in addiction for more than 20 years and provides consulting work for state, federal and tribal programs in behavioral health, addiction, mental health and Native American cultural awareness training.
She said her company offers a three-day training and webinars on cultural awareness of the area tribes in the Great Plains for state and local programs, which includes culture, customs and norms, along with understanding generational and historical trauma.
“They started seeing a correlation between similar assimilation and atrocities that happened to the Native American population in the early colonial period when Europeans came to America and started pushing their way west and our people were being exterminated,” she said. “Eventually we were put on reservations and forced to abide by European culture. Assimilation and cultural genocide all plays a part in the historical and generational trauma.”
LeBeau-Hein said addiction is a symptom of something more significant and is a way of coping with some of the traumatic events that happened in peoples’ lives, like sexual assault, abuse, neglect, low self-esteem and more.
She said the removal of ceremonial practices and assimilation resulted in significant, deep trauma for Native American tribes. When the American Indian Religious Freedom Act of 1978 was passed, the damage had already been done, she said.
“Our people were dealing with various levels of trauma, sexual abuse happening by the government agents, and by priests and nuns in the boarding schools,” LeBeau-Hein said. “The men, their role as providers and protectors for our people, that was taken away when we were put on reservations. They were no longer able to go out and hunt, to provide for our people. Everything was brought in and they lost their way, some of our men lost their way.”
She said when alcohol was introduced to them many people became alcoholics and it was used to cope with some of the events.
LeBeau-Hein said when Native American kids were sent to boarding schools, it disrupted their traditional way of life and separated them from their families. She said this was a dysfunctional environment that resulted in parental detachment because they were never taught in a role model environment, so it’s passed down from generation to generation, along with behaviors and symptoms from the historical trauma.
She said the mental health field now isn’t culturally sensitive or relevant to the Native American culture, but it’s growing in its awareness. An example would be intake screening. She said the tools aren’t consistent with Lakota philosophy, so there may be inaccuracies.
“Some of our protocols and customs would be misunderstood or misconstrued if they didn’t know that’s part of our culture, and they could be labeled as depressed,” LeBeau-Hein said.
She said her company has been doing three-day trainings for 10 years for clinicians, therapists and other personnel. She said they’ve had “tremendous success” and good feedback in how it’s been helpful working with Native American clientele.
LeBeau-Hein said homelessness is a national issue. Traditionally, though, there were no orphans, widows or anything like that in the Native American culture until assimilation broke the family system up.
“A lot of our people have lost their way in where they belong,” she said. “Some are struggling with their cultural identity, some are struggling with their cultural knowledge and how that plays from a rural setting to a tribal setting. Some feel a sense of stress and anxiety between acclimating between the two.”
LeBeau-Hein said some feel like they don’t belong on the reservation or in a city, so they’re adrift. She said she finds chronic users the most honest and most aware of their lifestyle and saying that some have no desire to quit or change.
She said some find a way out, and they strive to honor and respect and encourage the homeless population and chronic users to find their way to recovery.
“We don’t ever stop,” she said. “I’ve worked with clients that have said they’ve been to treatment 12 times, and it’s the 12th time that it clicked and they finally stepped into recovery and they’re still sober. We never know when that’s going to happen, but we always, always, always give everything we have when we have opportunity.”
LeBeau-Hein said one treatment approach that’s been successful is Generation Red Road, which promotes healing by using Indigenous teachings and beliefs. She said it brings people back to the initial structure of family and way of life. She said rather than going to an Alcoholics Anonymous meeting, someone may go to a talking circle, or rather than praying at church, they may pray at a sweat lodge.
Aimee Janvrin, director of mainstream services at Behavior Management Systems, said they work on holistic treatment. She said they work with people to understand financial responsibility, how to navigate life in a different way, positive support that can help and other resources.
Janvrin said they will help get people signed up for resources and get support in place, as well as help them learn about housing, getting jobs and documentation, like a state identification card.
Armstrong said she thinks the city needs more apartment buildings, although she won’t speak for those who prefer to live outside.
“I want to respect that, I don’t want to put my values on to them,” she said.
Jasper said he’d like to see bus passes be given to those who are homeless in order to get to job interviews.
