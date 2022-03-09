Merwin seeks re-election as Meade County sheriff

Meade County Sheriff Ron Merwin announced Tuesday that he will seek re-election for the office.

Merwin was first elected as sheriff in 1990 and has served in that capacity for eight terms. He has been in law enforcement for 38 years and has been a Meade County resident since 1964. He was honorably discharged from the South Dakota National Guard after 12 years of service.

"It takes many, many years to get to know the law enforcement demands of citizens living on sparsely populated ranch lands — to those in the growing urban congested areas that abut Rapid City," Merwin said. "I am the only candidate who possesses that knowledge and as a result I know how to handle the unique situations that arise from such a complex population base."

Merwin said times continue to change, and it is important to have a sheriff who knows about those changes. He also pointed out the difficulties that faced law enforcement during the COVID-19 pandemic.

"COVID caused increased demands on our staff. There was no isolation or restrictions from crime. There was no working from home," he said. "The office also had some key retirements of long-tenured employees in the law enforcement, dispatch and corrections departments. These individuals served the county well and earned their retirements."

Merwin, a Republican, said he is a "consistent, level-headed leader."

"I believe my deputies deserve such an individual with a proven record guiding them. Meade County needs a sheriff with the proven credibility I have to train and inspire throughout the department," he said.

Merwin is facing a Republican election challenge from former South Dakota Division of Criminal Investigation special agent Pat West. West announced his candidacy in January. He also challenged Merwin in the 2018 primary election. Merwin retained his seat as Meade County sheriff in 2018 with a 54-46% margin of victory.

South Dakota primary elections are scheduled for June 7.

