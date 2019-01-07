A Rapid City middle school was briefly evacuated Monday afternoon after a microwave malfunctioned and set off a fire alarm.
Rapid City Fire Department Lt. Jim Bussell said the fire department received a call at 12:08 p.m. about a fire alarm going off at South Middle School; soon after, fire officials on scene reported a "light haze" inside the building.
Once on scene, firefighters determined a malfunctioning microwave was the cause of the smoke.
Students were evacuated and outside for about 20 minutes, according to Bussell. Rapid City Area Schools Community Relations Manager Katy Urban said at 12:48 p.m. that students were back in class.