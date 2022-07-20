 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
Midco reports service outages in western South Dakota

Midco reported via social media Wednesday afternoon that the company has identified fiber-optic cuts near Phillip and Sturgis, causing several service outages in western South Dakota. 

The company's post said the outage is affecting internet, television and phone services in Rapid City, Spearfish and Sturgis.

Midco said technicians are at each location assessing the damage. The fiber cuts have also impacted Midco's contact center, and customers are currently unable to connect with them via phone, chat or text. The company is asking customers to check Midco's Facebook page for frequent updates. As of 3 p.m., Midco did not have an estimated time on when the service repairs will occur.

The page did not state the number of homes impacted by the outages. Midco said updates will be made on the company's Facebook page as they receive more information.

–Contact Laura Heckmann at lheckmann@rapidcityjournal.com

